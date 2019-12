Sitting all day long is not good for your health. Prolonged sitting can increase your risk of developing serious health problems. People with desk job usually sit at a desk for eight (or more) hours a day, five days a week. Too much sitting can lead to health ailments such as weight gain, heart disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, and other chronic conditions.

Too much sitting can be a major cause of back pain. While many of us already know the consequences of not living an active life, our job consumes so much time that we hardly get any time to do exercise.

Job is important for fulfilling our financial needs, but health can’t be ignored too. Because health is the biggest wealth you have. So, it would be a good idea to take some simple steps to improve your health at work – some small stretches while sitting at your desk. While these moves cannot give the same results of vigorous workout routine, these will definitely help you stay fit and relieve your back pain.

Simple Exercises You Can Do in Your Office

The best thing is that you don’t have to take out time for doing these exercises. Initially, you may find it difficult, but don’t stop and keep continuing till it becomes a habit.

Stair climbing

Start using the staircase instead of waiting for the lift. If you can, run up or down to get your heart rate up, but be careful with your steps. Walking briskly up and down the stairs can also be good for your back.

Squats

This form of exercise is incredibly effective for building lower body strength. Stand up from your chair, lower your body back down, without touching the seat. Then stand back up again. Repeat 10 times.

Wall sits

Stand with your back against the wall, then slide your back down the wall until your hips are at the same level as your knees and your knees are together at 90-degree angles. Hold for 30 to 60 seconds, then release.

Triceps Dips

For this you’ll need a stationary chair. Scoot to the front of the chair, hold the chair with both hands facing forward. Now, bend your elbows straight back, and lower yourself straight down several inches, keeping your back as close to the chair as possible. Then straighten your arms to rise back to start. Complete 20 dips.

Arm Pulses

This is to strengthen your triceps and shoulders. Stand up and push the arms backward for 20 seconds, keeping arms as long and straight as possible.

Desk Push-Ups

Take a few steps back from your desk. Place your hands flat on your desk, a little wider than shoulder-width and lower yourself down toward your desk. Make sure you’re keeping your core tight. Now, push back up until your arms are straight. Attempt for 20 reps.

Wall Push-Ups

First stand a few steps from a wall and lean toward it. Place your hands flat on the wall maintaining a gap of wider than your shoulders. Then push back up until your arms are straight as you do in normal push-ups. Complete 20 reps.

Seated Bicycle Crunches

While sitting in your chair, bring your hands behind your head and lift one knee toward the opposite elbow, twisting your body down toward it, then return to the seated, straight-back position.

Finish 15 twists, then repeat on the other side.

Neck Rolls

Slowly roll your head in a circle one side for 10 seconds and repeat on the other side. Try to do it three times in each direction.