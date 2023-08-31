Dengue Recovery Diet: 7 Foods To Improve Platelet Count And Speed Up Recovery

Diet For DENGUE Patients

India is witnessing a sharp rise in dengue cases. Uttarakhand, Mumbai and Delhi are among the worst-hit states at the moment. Let's take a look at how to help your body recover from this viral disease and up your platelet count.

Dengue fever incidences are increasing nationwide, and while the majority of cases are mild, there are still chances of a few developing serious symptoms and side effects of the infection including haemorrhagic fever and a fast decline in platelet count. Platelets or thrombocytes are small cell fragments in our blood that form clots and stop bleeding. They are created in the sponge-like bone marrow that fills our bones. The usual platelet count of 1.5 lakh to 4 lakhs can drop to 20,000 40,000 platelets in cases of dengue infection. Sometimes blood transfusions are used to increase platelet count. However, one can also supplement their diet with essential minerals including iron, omega-3 fatty acids, vitamin C, vitamin K, and vitamin B12.

At a time when the dengue counts are rapidly increasing in the country, it is important for everyone to know what they should be doing to recover from the disease. Take a look at the below-mentioned diet that can help you increase your platelet count after contracting the virus.

What Diet You Should Follow To Recover From Dengue?

Dengue is a vector-borne disease that is spread by mosquitoes and can cause thrombocytopenia, a significant decline in platelet count that can result in serious health issues along with heavy (unusual) bleeding. Following a well-balanced and nutritious diet can significantly contribute to promoting overall health and recovery both during and after the suffering, even while there isn't a clear correlation between particular foods and an instant increase in platelet levels.

Adding papaya leaves, mixed herbs, pomegranate, coconut water, turmeric, fenugreek, orange, and citrus fruits to your diet for speedy recovery.

Papaya can help in increasing the platelet counts which can fall to dangerously low levels in patients suffering from dengue. In case you want to add this to your diet while recovering from the disease, all you need to do is take a medium-sized papaya and chop it into small pieces and drink the papaya water. You can also extract juice from papaya and consume that with some added honey (twice a day). Apart from this, to help your body function better during the recovery process, you can add Giloy, ashwagandha, tulsi and aloe vera juice to your diet.

Add Turmeric To your Diet

Turmeric is a wonderful plant that you must include in your diet while recovering from dengue. Curcumin, a component that gives the yellow-golden spice remarkable anti-inflammatory qualities, is abundant in turmeric. Many doctors and dieticians advocate turmeric since it is an antibacterial and metabolism enhancer. The greatest treatment for a speedier recovery is milk and turmeric. Citrus fruits are beneficial to dengue patients and aid in their recovery. Therefore, a diet should include a rich mixture of antioxidants and vitamin C twice each day in the form of oranges, strawberries, lemons, papaya, etc.

8 Other Foods For Dengue Patients

Apart from what we have listed above, here are some foods that a dengue patient can add to their daily diet in order to help their body get back the energy and stamina that it had lost during the viral infection:

Oatmeal Spices such as ginger, garlic, pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg. Coconut water for proper hydration and to balance the body's electrolytes. Green vegetables as they contain vitamin K which helps in increasing blood platelet counts. Herbal tea uses cardamom, peppermint, cinnamon, ginger, and lemon. Yoghurt to increase your bdy's natural probiotics.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

