Craving For Snacks? 3 Street-Style Recipes To Try At Home

We love street food snacks, and the delicious taste leaves you craving it all over again. No wonder why we are so hooked on it and aesthetically indulge in it as our evening snack instead of a restaurant's food. We may call it by different names, Pani Puri, Puchka, or Golgappa but the taste of emotion remains the same for us; it binds us together. Most of us are true foodies, and we admire the exploration of every nook and cranny to get the tastiest street food prepared in no time and satiate our evening hunger pangs. Every region/part of India brings its own unique set of flavours and spices to the street food that makes it authentic. From Delhi to Bangalore, people all across India enjoy an assorted plethora of delicious street food from savoury Tikka Chaat or Masala Dosas, and these fantastic evening snack options are drool worthy.

Along with the pros of street food snacking came the cons. The quality of the street food places may not necessarily be terrible but tiny below average quality norms. To keep the costs economical, street food vendors tend to compromise on the quality of their ingredients, like vegetables, cooking oil, expired sauces & spices, milk products, etc. Also, consuming street food regularly can impact our health if prepared in unhygienic conditions. But don't be alarmed. One need not give up on their love for street food when the same recipes can be replicated at home with the nutritiousness of oats.

Here are some street style recipes from across the nooks and crannies of India prepared using Masala Oats. This evening, easy to cook and nutritious snacks are so delectable that they will keep you wanting more, leaving you 'full' for longer with delicious memories.

Delhi Waale Momos

We love Momos, and wouldn't we all agree? Delhi-street momos are unbeatable. Prepare this flavoursome street food:

In a pan, add green chillies, ginger garlic paste, cabbage, carrot, capsicum and spring onions, and saut for a few mins. Add salt, pepper and soy sauce and mix well. Make it more chatpata by adding Masala Oats, and its classic masala flavour will keep you mouth-watering. Prepare the dough with wheat flour, stuff the filling and steam it for 5 mins. Serve the Masala Oats Momos with your favourite dips, Schezwan Sauce and Mayonnaise and Lemon Mint cooler to calm the Scoville scale.

Bengal's Kathi Roll

Enjoyed prominently by the people of Bengal, this scrumptious regional street food is prepared by stuffing the flatbreads (Roti/Chappati) with assorted savoury fillings that have gained popularity across the globe by now:

Prepare the filling by tossing your favourite vegetables into the pan and saut for a few mins. Add Masala Oats to the mixture for a flavour boost. Use roti/Chappati, spread coriander chilly chutney and ketchup onto it, add the Masala Oats filling, wrap it up and serve it with hot Masala Chai.

Bombay Pav Bhaji

Prepare this all-time favourite evening snack at home in no time.

Start by tossing some oil, onions and garlic, tomatoes, Capsicum and Potatoes into the pan and saut for a few mins. Once the gravy is ready, add the Masala Oats, a desi combination of chatpata flavours that melt in the mouth and make it more delectable. Finally, add lemon zest and serve the Bhaji with brown bread slices and Iced Tea.

Conclusion

Let's agree our love for Street food will never be diminished. But, these evening snacks can be prepared and relished at home with friends and family. Saffola Masala Oats are easy to prepare. Its versatility and classic masala taste make it effortlessly blend with our favourite recipes. Available in various flavours like Classic Masala, Peppy Tomato, and Veggie Twist, it includes natural veggies and delicious masalas that will leave you yearning for it.