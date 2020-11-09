Studies have also shown that people who exercise regularly can better protect themselves from pollution. © Shutterstock

Delhi woke up to a thick blanket of smog on Monday morning as the national capital's air quality index (AQI) remained in the "severe" category for the fifth consecutive day. The AQI on Monday at 6am was 459, which is considered severe or hazardous. While it can have a seriously impact on those with existing health conditions, severe air quality can also harm healthy people, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). So, should you stop cycling, jogging or walking outdoors to avoid your exposure to air pollution?

When you exercise, you take deeper breaths which increases exposure to air pollution. You're also more likely to breathe through your mouth during exercise and this can lead to more pollutants entering your airways, which can negatively affect your health.

But this doesn't mean you should stop exercising outdoors because the benefits of exercise can outweigh harmful effects of air pollution. Studies have also shown that people who exercise regularly can better protect themselves from pollution.

Here are a few tips to reduce your exposure to air pollutants while exercising outdoors.

Choose a greener space

As much as possible exercise in green areas, parks, woods, and away from busy roads. Plants can improve air quality by removing the pollutants from the air.

Stay away from busy roads

If possible, avoid cycling, jogging or walking close to roads – particularly busy ones. Air pollution levels are higher on busier roads. Automobiles produce significant amounts of nitrogen oxides, carbon monoxide, and other pollution that are harmful to health.

Avoid jogging on roads with high buildings

Roads between tall buildings usually tend to have poor air quality. This is because tall buildings affect the air flows, leading to pollution remaining trapped within the area. So, such places are best to be avoided for exercise.

Check the air quality before stepping out

This will help you decide the best time to do your outdoor exercise. Checking weather sites or use apps to monitor daily air quality for your location.

Skip the rush hours

Avoid cycling, jogging or walking during rush hours when there will be lots of vehicles on the roads or too many people inside the parks. Choose an alternative, quieter route or schedule your workout to least crowded time of the day.

Don’t go out when it’s too hot

Air quality tends to be at its worst on hot, sunny days. So, plan your workout before the temperatures shoot up or when temperatures have dropped. Because there are also less automobiles on the roads, air quality is generally better in the morning and evening.

Wear sunscreen during outdoor exercise

Air pollution can have major effects on your skin. Exposure to air pollutants has been linked with skin aging, allergic skin conditions such as atopic dermatitis, eczema, psoriasis or acne, and even skin cancer.

Poor air quality can disrupt the ozone layer that protects your skin from the sun’s harmful rays. Wearing sunscreen can protect your skin from these sun’s damaging rays. In addition to wearing sunscreen, you can consider wearing a hat, sunglasses, and sun-protective clothing to reduce sun exposure.

Eat foods rich in antioxidants

Antioxidants can help to prevent the harmful effects of free radicals which are abundant in air pollution. Free radicals are unstable atoms that can damage cells, and lead to aging and a host of diseases. Berries, cherries, oranges, red grapes, kale, spinach, brussels sprouts, broccoli flowers are rich sources of antioxidants.