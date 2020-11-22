Delhi recorded the coldest November morning in the last 17 years on Sunday officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS. While Safdarjung recorded a dip in temperature to 6.8 degrees Lodhi Road clocked the minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. This is closest to the record set on November 29 2003 when the mercury dipped to 6.1 degrees. Usually the minimum temperature does not drop below 10 degrees Celsius in November. IMD scientists attributed the fall in temperature this year to the combination of cold winds and clear sky in Delhi. Kuldeep Srivastava scientist at the