Delhi recorded the coldest November morning in the last 17 years on Sunday, officials of India Meteorological Department (IMD) told IANS.

While Safdarjung recorded a dip in temperature to 6.8 degrees, Lodhi Road clocked the minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius on Sunday morning. This is closest to the record set on November 29, 2003 when the mercury dipped to 6.1 degrees.

Usually, the minimum temperature does not drop below 10 degrees Celsius in November. IMD scientists attributed the fall in temperature this year to the combination of cold winds and clear sky in Delhi.

Kuldeep Srivastava, scientist at the IMD and head, regional weather forecasting centre, had earlier forecasted that Sunday could also witness the coldest night of the month.

“It’s unusual for the minimum temperature to drop to single digits in mid-November. Winter is setting in early this year. The sharp drop in night temperature is mainly because of a combination of cold winds blowing from the snow-clad western Himalayan region as well as largely clear skies in Delhi. When there is no cloud cover, the heat trapped in the ground dissipates fast, resulting in lower temperatures,” Srivastava told the news agency.

The maximum temperature on Sunday is expected to be 24 degrees on Sunday, IANS reported quoting the IMD officials.

How to stay fit and warm during winters

Curling up in your blanket or keeping the heater on for the whole day – these may be the most comfortable and easiest ways to beat the cold, but not a healthy option. If you want to be fit and keep your body warm at the same time, practise yoga. It is a fact that yoga can offer numerous benefits for the mind, body and the soul. But did you know that it can also keep your body warm and help you fight the cold? Here are 5 best yoga poses which you can do at home to stay fit and warm this winter.

Kapalabathi (breath of fire)

Kapalabhati is a breathing exercise in yoga that involves forceful exhalations through the nose followed by slightly slower inhalations. The rapid form of breathing helps stimulates the internal organs and generates heat as well as boosts metabolism by releasing energy throughout the body.

Sirsasana (headstand)

This is a difficult pose and requires a great deal of practice to actually perform a headstand. In fact, Sirsasana is known as the king of all poses. But if you can pull it off, this is the best pose to keep yourself warm and strong during the winter months. The inverted position helps boost the blood flow to your brain and strengthen your entire body. It can boost your cognitive function while spreading the warmth through the blood within your body. Practise only under the supervision of a yoga teacher.

Virabhadrasana (warrior pose)

This yoga asana requires a combination of focus, balance and strength, which help keep your body warm. It helps strengthen your shoulders, arms, legs, ankles and back. It encourages good circulation and energizes the entire body.

Kumbhakasana (Plank pose)

Plank pose or kumbhakasana is essentially a core strengthening exercise, which is easy to perform yet very effective. It is a great way to stay fit and warm in winter, especially for people who lead a sedentary lifestyle. Try to hold this pose for a minute or more and you will start feeling the heat permeate throughout your body. Regular practice of this pose can help boost your metabolism and improving posture while strengthening abs, shoulders, chest, neck and back.

Navasana (boat pose)

This is a great pose for strengthening your abdominal area and hip flexors. But it also requires maintaining of balance and that helps generate heat quickly across your body. It also brings focus and resolve to the mind.