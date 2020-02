While cardio helps burn calories, Pilates is an excellent way to tone up your body.

The power couple of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, is the latest rage on the internet. It is their first look as Kapil Dev and Romi Dev for their upcoming film ’83 that is making headlines, winning the hearts of their fans.

DeepVeer are all smiles in this candid picture. While Ranveer looks like an alter ego of the legendary Indian cricketer Kapil Dev, as always, Deepika has nailed the look as Kapil Dev’s wife Romi, with her new pixie haircut and perfectly toned body. Sporting a black turtle-neck tee paired with a beige coloured skirt, the actress looks super stunning in this new avatar. This new style may perhaps become the new fashion trend industry soon. Is your body ready to don this new look?

Sweat it out like Deepika Padukone

You should know that getting that enviable curves is not a one-day game – a lot goes into maintaining that figure. From pilates to weight training, the actress sweats a lot to maintain her body. Bollywood’s favourite Pilates trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared a video of the actress working out hard in the gym, and it proves it all. The video shows Deepika practising her kickbacks,doing leg and butt workout with weights.

Benefits of Bollywood actresses’ favourite workout – Pilates

Out of multiple exercises the Bollywood actresses swear by to stay fit and young, one of the most promising form of exercise is Pilates. It is a regime governed by a set of controlled body movements that aim at toning your body. It consists of a series of about 500 exercises inspired by calisthenics, yoga and ballet.

While cardio helps burn calories, Pilates is an excellent way to tone up your body. Pilates helps lengthen and stretch all the major muscle groups in the body in a balanced way. Its various other health benefits, include:

It enhances overall strength and improving flexibility

Improves posture and balance.

Increases concentration.

Helps in stress management.

Improves muscle strength and tone, especially your abdominal muscles, lower back, hips and buttocks.

Strengthens your shoulders, neck and upper back.

The origin of Pilates

Pilates is named after its founder Joseph Pilates. In the 1920s, Joseph introduced Pilates into America as a way to help injured athletes and dancers safely return to exercise and maintain their fitness. He called it a form of ‘Contrology’