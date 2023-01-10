Decoding Multi-Source Cooking Oils For Health Needs

- Health A-Z
The dietary recommendations have focused on balancing calorie intake and decreasing fat content for decades. The cornerstone of most nutritional recommendations for lowering the cardiovascular disease (CVD) risk has been based on reducing the amount of saturated fat in the diet. A balanced diet should include omega-3 (alpha-linolenic) and omega-6 (linoleic) fatty acids. Associate Professor of Food Technology Dr Shalini Sehgal, Bhaskaracharya College of Applied Sciences (DU), says that including these healthy fats in one's daily meal not only creates a sense of fullness but also slows down the digestion of carbohydrates and adds flavour to food.
They act as a predominant source of fats in our daily diet. They are the primary ingredient in cooking and various food formulations in India. However, no single-seeded vegetable oil provides good functional and nutritional properties and appropriate oxidative stability. Therefore, using different methods, they need to be modified to enhance their commercial applications with better functionality and oxidative stability along with improved nutritional quality.
Unsaturated fatty acids Monounsaturated (MUFA) and Polyunsaturated (PUFA) have active nutrients that provide health benefits like reducing LDL-cholesterol levels and promoting heart health. However, most vegetable oils lack specific essential characteristics in their natural form. Hence, there is a need for healthy and stable oil in day-to-day life.
