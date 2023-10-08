Debunking Myths: Is Honey Truly Better Than Sugar For Weight Loss In Diabetes?

Don’t Miss Out on the Latest Updates.
Managing diabetes is one of the common concerns of people but the myths and assumptions surrounding it can make it difficult to figure out the truth. Dietary choices made by diabetics are of paramount importance and debates about honey vs sugar never leave their plates. Honey is often taken as a healthier alternative but is it truly beneficial for weight management? We know that people are advised to be cautious about their sugar intake but in that case, they search for better alternatives. Honey is a natural sweetener that contains glucose and fructose with a low glycemic index which means that it has a low impact on blood sugar levels when compared to sugar directly. A study published in the National Library of Medicine busts some myths while providing essential information about natural simple sugars in diet that can prevent and treat different diabetes.
Honey has a low glycemic index and it is a better option when compared to sugar but it is also necessary to be aware of some assumptions that are not true.
Honey is a natural sweetener but it is not sugar-free, it contains sugar in an adequate amount which will not worsen the situation of diabetic people but still, it is necessary to limit the consumption and know the exact amount you're consuming because anything consumed out of limit may affect the blood sugar levels.
Honey can help in managing weight but it is essential to be aware of mindful consumption. It may have some benefits but it is not a miracle weight loss solution. Weight loss primarily depends on overall calorie intake and expenditure. Consuming honey in excess can still lead to weight gain.
Individuals can react differently to honey. Some diabetics might handle it better than others. It is not, however, a universally applicable answer. When introducing honey into the diet, careful blood sugar monitoring is important.
It is essential to find a balanced approach while consuming honey and dealing with weight management when you are a diabetic.
No matter which sweetener you select honey or sugar portion control is essential. If ingested in excess, even honey, which has a lower GI, might affect blood sugar levels.
Consult your doctor or a qualified dietitian before making any big dietary changes. They may offer you individualized advice based on your unique medical requirements.
Check your blood sugar levels frequently to determine how various sweeteners, including honey, affect your body. This will enable you to make wise decisions.
Consider experimenting with less-blood-sugar-affecting sweeteners like stevia, erythritol, or monk fruit.
