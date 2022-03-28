Debina Bonnerjee Nails Headstand In Her 9th Month of Pregnancy: 3 Yoga Poses You Can Try During Pregnancy

Debina Bonnerjee Nails Headstand In Her 9th Month of Pregnancy

Famous TV actress Debina Bonnerjee took to Instagram to share a picture of herself doing a headstand in the third trimester of her pregnancy. Click to know how this asana helps the mother and the baby.

TV actress Debina Bonnerjee, who is in the third trimester of her pregnancy, left her fans awestruck with her Instagram post. In the post, the actress can be seen doing a headstand yoga pose. In the post, the actress wrote about her experience in practicing this asana and how her husband Gurmeet Choudhary helped her by keeping a watch. Sharing the photo, the actress wrote: "When life turns you UPSIDE DOWN simply adjust your view. "ALSO TO BE NOTED, I HAD A STRONG INVERSION PRACTICE BEFORE I WAS PREGNANT. I DIDN'T GET KNOCKED UP AND THEN Thought , 'HEY, GOING UPSIDE DOWN WOULD BE A COOL PHOTO." Also .(mama's intuition always ALWAYS trumps any other "rule." If it doesn't feel right, don't do it!) been doing it for years and felt safe and secure going upside down . continued for as long as I felt it's a good idea."

Pregnancy is a beautiful experience for a woman, but it doesn't only come with smiles and happiness, it also brings along several aches and pains. Often, the body the to-be-mom starts hurting, mood swings kicks in at any point of the time. So what is the best resolution for a would-be mom to have a happy and safe pregnancy? How can she have a more comfortable nine months? Exercise or Yoga. Exercising or practicing yoga during pregnancy is important for both the mother and the baby.

3 Yoga Poses You Can Try During Pregnancy

A woman goes through a lot of stress and discomfort during her pregnancy, it is important for her loved ones to take care of her mood. However, self-care is much more important. Following a good diet, exercising regularly can help the to-be-mom to have a healthy and fit pregnancy. Here are the 3 best yoga asanas that a pregnant woman can try to relieve physical discomforts and prepare for labor and delivery.

Cat/Cow Pose

The first and most effective yoga asana for a pregnant woman is the cow/cat yoga pose. Pregnancy can bring along back pain, muscle aches. Doing this yoga asana can help to stretch your spine and belly, thus helping in coping with the stress, and easing tension. It can also help move the baby into the optimal position for birth.

Balancing Table Position

A pregnant woman is also prone to abdominal muscle cramps. Doing this yoga pose can help in building strength for the core and also enables the body to maintain balance. Stretch your right leg back behind you and reach your left arm forward, hold for 3-5 breaths and then alternate. This particular yoga asanas are also good for ligament pain.

Bound Angle Pose

The all-time best yoga poses for any woman - Bound Angle Pose involves deep breathing, which helps in receiving stress. This yoga asana helps in strengthening the legs and pelvic muscles, and it also encourages hip opening.