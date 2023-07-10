Dark Chocolate Health Benefits: 5 Things That Happens Inside Your Brain When You Eat Chocolates

Dark Chocolate Health Benefits

Chocolate is a very popular food since it was found 4000 years ago. But given that it contains saturated fat and caffeine, is chocolate unhealthy for us? According to recent studies, chocolate can be a part of a balanced diet. It is a source of magnesium, manganese, zinc and selenium which makes it a good source of antioxidants. Chocolate has been analyzed on how it might benefit the human brain function because of the presence of flavanols. Flavanols are plant-based substances that have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant effects on the body. It has been associated with improved blood flow, better brain functioning and a reduced risk of developing heart disease.

In this article, Dr.Eileen Canday, head of Department, Nutrition and Dietetics, Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, helps us understand the many benefits of including dark chocolate in your daily diet.

Amazing Benefits of Chocolate For Your Brain Health

There are dietary elements in chocolate that help manage anxiety and depression and enhance the quality of life. Particularly, a variety of nutritional components found in cocoa products like dark chocolate have the potential to influence mood and emotions.

Reduces depressive symptoms

Chocolate helps in releasing various happy neurotransmitters in the brain such as endorphins, serotonin, and other opiates. It is regarded as a comfort food because it elicits specific emotions and efficiently reduces stress and decreases pain. Endorphins help in alleviating depression as they act as sedatives and provide a feeling of pleasure and happiness.

Increases serotonin

Serotonin is frequently referred to as the "happy hormone" because it effectively controls mood and promotes well-being; hence, a serotonin deficit can result in depression and other mental diseases. It helps to maintain the proper balance of appetite, brain activity, anxiety, and emotions. Serotonin is hence recognized as an anti-depressant.

Boosts "euphoric" neurochemicals

Phenylethylamine, commonly referred to as chocolate amphetamine, is a unique neurotransmitter that modifies blood sugar and blood pressure levels, causing a feeling of alertness, awareness, and enthusiasm. Chocolate contains various psychoactive ingredients such as anandamide that generate the production of dopamine and produces a feeling of euphoria.

Reduces inflammation

Flavonoids have anti-viral, anti-tumour, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergic, and antioxidant characteristics that aid in memory improvement by raising cerebral blood flow and oxygen levels, thereby raising the electrical activity of the brain. Flavanols in cocoa successfully prevent age-related cognitive deterioration.

Gut-brain axis

There is research that shows that chocolate has a prebiotic effect on the gut and helps diversify the gut microbiome by promoting the growth of good bacteria. A dysbiotic gut can lead to lowered levels of brain-derived neurotrophic factor which is essential for the maintenance of existing brain cells and the development of new ones.

Not an Excuse to Overindulge! Yes, science confirms that dark chocolate offers benefits for the brain and mental health, but that does not mean more is better. Stick to no more than 1-2 pieces, 1-6 times per week and be sure to choose a sugar-free variety that contains at least 70% cocoa. It is best to choose dark chocolate made with as few ingredients as possible. The best dark chocolate always has chocolate liquor or cocoa (such as cocoa powder, cocoa nibs and cocoa butter) listed as the first ingredient as they contain higher concentrations of antioxidants and nutrients.

