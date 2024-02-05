Dark Chocolate For Lowering Cholesterol: 7 Ways Consuming Chocolates Can Help Flush LDL Cholesterol

Can consuming dark chocolates help in lowering high blood cholesterol levels? Read on to know the answer.

High Cholesterol levels in the blood can put you at risk of suffering from severe heart diseases, including stroke. But, the condition can be managed with proper lifestyle management, such as following a healthy diet, exercising regularly, etc. What comes to your mind when we talk about diet management? Strict carb intake, boiled foods, right? But what if we tell you that your cholesterol can be managed with something as yummy and delicious as a piece of dark chocolate?

Dark Chocolate For Lowering Cholesterol Levels Naturally

Here's a delightful food fact savouring dark chocolate not just gratifies your taste buds but also contributes to controlling cholesterol levels. By keeping a balance on its intake, we can make dark chocolate an ally in maintaining healthy cholesterol in our system. Let's discover the seven-fold path on how this tasty treat helps in managing levels of LDL the 'bad cholesterol'.

Power-packed with Antioxidants

Think dark chocolate, think antioxidants. These powerful substances are known to provide a protective shield to our cells, shielding them from free radical damage. An additional plus is their ability to prevent LDL cholesterol from getting oxidized, subsequently lessening the possibilities of arterial plaque accumulation.

Aids in Climbing the 'Good' Cholesterol Ladder

Who knew dark chocolate plays a part in enhancing HDL (High-density lipoprotein) cholesterol levels. HDL cholesterol, fondly known as 'good' cholesterol, takes charge of removing LDL cholesterol from our bloodstream, potentially reducing heart disease risks.

Influx of Flavonoids

Dark chocolate doles out flavonoids, a type of plant compound. Reputed for their anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties, the intake of flavonoids potentially supports a healthier cholesterol profile.

Curtails LDL Oxidation

LDL cholesterol can oxidize and result in arterial plaque formation. The good news is, flavonoids present in dark chocolate checkmate this LDL oxidation, contributing to a reduced risk of heart disease.

Fuels Nitric Oxide Production

Cocoa flavanols, specific compounds found in dark chocolate, are instrumental in boosting nitric oxide production. Nitric oxide plays its part by helping our blood vessels relax and dilate, fostering better blood flow and trimming down the risk of heart disease.

Check on Blood Pressure

All it takes is moderate consumption of dark chocolate to potentially bring down blood pressure levels. Since high blood pressure often paves the way for heart disease, playing smart with regulated chocolate consumption can work wonders in heart care.

Refining Insulin Sensitivity

Insulin resistance witnesses your body cells resisting the effects of insulin, which can lead to high blood sugar levels. Dark chocolate has a potential role in fine-tuning insulin sensitivity, which indirectly lowers diabetes risk and betters cholesterol profile.

To sum up, enjoying dark chocolate in check weaves various benefits for cholesterol levels. However, those seeking to unlock these benefits need to focus on dark chocolate variants boasting a high cocoa content (70% or above). So the next time your sweet tooth tempts you, let a piece of dark chocolate gratify your cravings while providing valuable health benefits.