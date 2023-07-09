Dark Choco-Almond Slice Recipe by Celebrity Chef Ranveer Brar

If you buy quality dark chocolate with a high cocoa content, then it's quite nutritious.

Dark chocolate is loaded with nutrients that can positively affect your health. Cocoa, which is made from the cacao tree's seed, is one of the finest sources of antioxidants. Dark chocolate can improve your health and lower your risk of heart disease, according to studies. If you want to include dark chocolate in your diet, try this awesome recipe by celebrity chef Ranveer Brar.

This recipe, featuring a delicious fusion of rich dark chocolate and the nutty deliciousness of almonds, is guaranteed to stimulate your senses and leave you craving more. So get ready to put on your chef hat and let your imagination go wild as you raise the bar with an awesome health recipe.

Dark Choco-Almond Slice Recipe

Follow this recipe and serve your loved ones with some sweet treats this Sunday!

INGREDIENTS REQUIRED

Melted dark chocolate Cocoa powder White butter softened Vanilla extract Coconut, freshly grated Digestive biscuits Chopped walnuts

For the middle layer:

Chocolate and almonds shredded

Milk Chocolate

For the top layer:

White butter

How To Make It?

Wrap the cake pan's bottom with cling film. Butter it lightly and set it aside. In a mixing bowl add butter and dark chocolate syrup, and mix both of them well. Now add vanilla extract and chocolate powder to the mixture. Then add coconut flakes and digestive biscuit crumbs. The ingredients should be thoroughly combined to reach a dough-like consistency. Then, evenly press the mixture into the prepared pan's bottom. Wrap in plastic wrap and chill for about an hour, or until set.

For the middle layer:

Take a bowl and add milk chocolate and cocoa with shredded almonds. After uniformly distributing it over the initial layer, chill for an additional 10 minutes.

For the top layer:

Chop the dark chocolate into small pieces. In a heatproof bowl over a saucepan of simmering water, melt the chocolate and butter for 2 - 3 mins. Spread melted chocolate evenly over the second layer. Refrigerate for about 10 minutes or until the chocolate has set. Using a sharp knife, cut into pieces.

Voila! Your desert is ready.

