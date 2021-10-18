Dangal Actress Sanya Malhotra Swears By Calisthenics Workouts, Here's How It Helps You To Lose Weight

Does celebrity fitness give you motivation? We bring you what actress Sanya Malhotra swears by when it comes to staying fit.

Feeling too lazy to hit the gym especially during this festive season? Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra is here to give you the ultimate motivation on a Monday morning. The actor's recent Instagram post shows how she swears by high-intensity workouts to stay fit and strong. Haven't checked the post yet? Check it here.

Taking to Instagram, Sanya Malhotra shared a sneak peek into her workout routine. In the video, the actress can be seen in beast mode, as she performs calisthenic routines in the gym. Take a look at Sanya in action:

This is not the first time that the actress has shared her fitness routine to keep her fans motivated. Check out some of her posts here:

What Are The Benefits of Calisthenics Exercises

Are you a beginner and planning to start doing calisthenics exercises? This form of workout can have several benefits which can help you lose weight really fast. Some of these are:

Improves your body movement. According to the experts, the functional movements that one performs in calisthenics can improve their body's mobility.

Best for weight loss. Experts say this form of exercise can burn calories faster than the other forms of workouts.

Calisthenics exercises include push-ups, squats, plank variations and all these are the best cardio workout for someone who is trying to lose weight.

Suffering from joint pain or backache? calisthenics workouts may help in getting rid of the health problems.

Helps in building strength using various forms of cardio in one circle.

Calisthenics workouts also help in improving the long-term health effects. As we all know how obesity can give rise to or trigger other health complications such as diabetes, hypertension, etc.