Feeling too lazy to hit the gym especially during this festive season? Dangal actress Sanya Malhotra is here to give you the ultimate motivation on a Monday morning. The actor's recent Instagram post shows how she swears by high-intensity workouts to stay fit and strong. Haven't checked the post yet? Check it here.
Taking to Instagram, Sanya Malhotra shared a sneak peek into her workout routine. In the video, the actress can be seen in beast mode, as she performs calisthenic routines in the gym. Take a look at Sanya in action: