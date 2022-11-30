Cycling, Running, Jogging, And Walking: Are These Effective For Overall Fitness?

Does walking, running, jogging, or cycling qualify as exercise?

Walking, running, jogging, and cycling are classic hobbies and exercises that people worldwide enjoy daily! As stepping stones to fitness, these aerobic exercises can be done outdoors, in the parking space, on city streets, or even on trails. Walking, running, jogging, or cycling are great activities to burn calories, benefit cardiovascular health, and tone muscle. But is it enough for overall fitness?

The answer is "Yes!" As such, it's an excellent start for people who have inactive lifestyles or have not been working out lately. In addition, 30 minutes of walking daily can help you burn more calories compared to having no activity during the day! Of course, the intensity of your walks and runs, body weight, activity levels, cycling trail, etc., impact how it works on you individually.

While walking, running, jogging, or cycling are effective in sustaining a fit lifestyle, these don't 100% guarantee achieving overall fitness. These aerobic exercises must be paired with healthy food, an active lifestyle, strength training, and a healthy sleeping routine to attain overall wellness. Moreover, aerobic exercises alone are not enough for someone with fitness goals like weight loss, muscle building, etc. One needs fat-burning and muscle-building activities like weight training, yoga, pilates etc., to work on different muscle groups and effectively achieve fitness goals.

While walking and jogging are low-intensity exercises that work on all body muscles uniformly, running and cycling work on major muscle groups and build up the leg's muscles in particular, including the quadriceps and hamstring. Either of these aerobic exercises can help you sustain your fitness levels, and when paired with a healthy diet, these can help you create a calorie deficit daily and track slow weight loss goals.

Fast-paced walks, cycling on trails, jogging in the morning, or running - Aerobic exercises can benefit a person's health and fitness, particularly cardiovascular health. If you are new to either, you can start slow and gradually build up endurance and strength to keep the exercise enjoyable and effective. These also significantly improve mental health, healthy ageing, quality of life, and self-confidence. But to achieve overall fitness, these aren't enough!

So if you're unsure of where to begin your journey to fitness, then follow the guidance of a fitness coach like Miten Says Fitness (MSF) and get a tailor-made diet and workout plan that helps you stay put with your overall fitness journey while helping you form habits that you can follow for life.