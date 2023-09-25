Cumin Water On Empty Stomach For High Cholesterol: How Jeera Water Helps Flush Out Bad Cholesterol

Suffering from high cholesterol? Try this easy tips to keep bad cholesterol out of your arteries. Make sure you consult a doctor for further assistance.

Jeera water, commonly referred to as cumin water, is a well-liked folk cure for a number of medical issues, including excessive cholesterol. Cumin seeds water is prepared by soaking these seeds in water overnight. The water is strained the following morning and then consumed on an empty stomach. Antioxidants and other chemicals that may help reduce bad cholesterol levels are rich in cumin seeds. According to the studies, it has been proven that the flavonoids included in cumin seeds can reduce triglycerides and LDL (bad) cholesterol. Additionally, cumin seeds contain fibre, which may help bind to cholesterol in the gastrointestinal tract and stop it from entering the bloodstream.

According to one study, consuming cumin water on an empty stomach for eight weeks reduced triglycerides and LDL cholesterol in persons with high cholesterol. In another study, it was discovered that cumin water helped diabetics with their cholesterol levels.

Although additional research is required to validate cumin water's efficacy in decreasing cholesterol, it is a natural treatment that is worth giving a shot.

How To Make Cumin Seeds Water For Lowering Cholesterol?

For making cumin water, follow these easy steps at home:

Take 1 teaspoon of cumin seeds and soak it in a glass of water overnight. Strain this drink the next morning and drink it on an empty stomach.

You can consume this drink for several days. However, it is always suggested to consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

Cumin water is an excellent alternative to take into consideration if you're seeking a natural method to lower your cholesterol. It is simple to prepare, reasonably priced, and generally safe to consume. Below are some of the other health benefits of starting your day with a glass of cumin water:

Improves Digestion

The synthesis of digestive fluids and enzymes can be stimulated by drinking cumin water, which can aid in enhancing digestion. Additionally, it can aid in the relief of constipation, gas, and bloating.

Promotes Weight Loss

Cumin water may aid in the promotion of weight loss by improving metabolism and fat burning.

Helps Manage Blood Sugar Levels

Cumin water may help to reduce blood sugar levels in people with diabetes.

Anti-Inflammatory Properties

Anti-inflammatory substances found in cumin water may aid in reducing inflammation throughout the body.

Disclaimer: The home remedies given above are just some suggestions and tips to manage the condition. Do not ignore the symptoms if they persist for a long time. Make sure you consult a doctor before making any changes to your diet.

