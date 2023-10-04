Cumin Tea for Weight Loss: 7 Ways to Boost Your Weight Loss With Jeera Chai

Cumin Tea for Weight Loss: 7 Ways to Boost Your Weight Loss With Jeera Chai

Weight Loss Tip of The Day: Add a cup of cumin seeds tea to your diet if you are looking for some quick home remedies to help you shed weight.

Cumin tea, also known as jeera chai, is a popular beverage in India and other parts of the world. The reason why it is famous is because of its easy availability and low cost, which is why today we will discuss how it is consumed every morning in order to lose weight.

This tea is made by steeping cumin aka jeera seeds in hot water. It can be consumed either simply or with additional spices like black pepper, ginger, and turmeric.

Cumin tea has been shown to have a number of health benefits, including boosting metabolism, aiding digestion (resolving issues like bloating, stomach gas, etc.), and reducing inflammation. Cumin seeds are a good source of antioxidants, which can help to protect the body from cell damage.

Jeera Chai aka Cumin Tea: The Natural Weight Loss Drink That Actually Works

Cumin tea has grown in popularity as a natural weight loss treatment in recent years. Although there isn't any solid scientific proof to back up the idea that cumin tea might actually help people lose weight, there are a number of other ways it might promote their efforts. These are the seven ways that cumin tea can aid in weight loss:

Boosts Metabolism

Cumin seeds come packed with compounds that can help boost metabolism, the process by which your body converts food into energy. When your body's metabolism rate is on track, you burn more calories, even when you are resting. In a study, experts have shown that cumin extract increased metabolism in rats. Another study, published in the journal Metabolism, found that cumin extract increased fat burning in overweight and obese humans.

Aids In Digestion

Cumin seeds are an extremely rich source of dietary fiber, which is essential for good digestion. What is the work of fiber? Well, fiber helps to keep you feeling full and satisfied, which can help to reduce calorie intake. This mainly happens because cumin seeds contain compounds that can help to stimulate the production of digestive juices and enzymes.

Reduces Inflammation

Chronic inflammation has been linked to numerous health issues, including weight gain. In cumin, there are substances that are anti-inflammatory. Cumin extract decreased inflammation in rats, according to a study published in the journal Inflammation. Another study found that cumin extract decreased inflammation in overweight and obese people. It was published in the journal Nutrition and Metabolism.

Helps Suppress Appetite

Yes, you read that right! Drinking jeera chai can help suppress your hunger pangs. Cumin contains compounds that can help to suppress appetite. This can be helpful for people who are trying to lose weight, as it can help them to eat fewer calories.

Promotes Satiety

Satiety is the feeling of fullness after eating. Cumin can help to promote satiety, which can help people to eat less and lose weight.

Helps Manage Bad Cholesterol Levels

Cumin seeds contain compounds that can help to reduce cholesterol levels. High cholesterol is a risk factor for heart disease and other health problems. You can ask your doctor for the right dosage of cumin seeds tea to manage your cholesterol levels.

Improves Blood Sugar Control

Suffering from high blood sugar levels? Add cumin tea to your diet and see the magic. Cumin contains compounds that can help to improve blood sugar control. This is important for people with diabetes and other blood sugar problems.

How To Make Cumin Tea For Weight Loss

Simply soak 1-2 tablespoons of cumin seeds in a cup of boiling water for 5 10 minutes to make cumin tea. Before drinking, you can either strain out the seeds or leave them in for a stronger flavor.

To your cumin tea, you can also add other spices like ginger, turmeric, and black pepper. These spices can enhance the flavor of your tea and have added health advantages.

What Is The Right Time To Drink Cumin Tea?

Although cumin tea can be savored at any time of day, it is most advantageous to consume it first thing in the morning or just before meals. This may aid in increasing metabolism and decreasing appetite.

Disclaimer: Make sure to consult a dietician or a doctor before introducing any changes to your diet.

