Cucumber And Pineapple Juice In The Morning: 8 Reasons Why This Is A Powerful Combo For Weight Loss

Why is it recommended to take cucumber and pineapple drink in the morning and on an empty stomach?

In order to get your health on track, start your day in the right way. How can you do that? The first step is by introducing a powerful, healthy and antioxidant-rich drink early in the morning. A healthy morning tea is useful for your for numerous reasons. Firstly, it helps stabilise your blood glucose levels so, if you are a diabetes patient a drink will help you control and regulate it for the rest of the day. Secondly, it helps boost metabolism in the morning and it works on your body throughout the day. Thirdly, boosts energy levels. Fourth is morning hydration which can also help you lose weight. Fifth is detox. A detox drink is most effective when taken in the morning. Sixth is nutrition and lastly, hunger. It helps keep your satiated for a while. All of these benefits combined, can help you lose weight and burn calories and this journey begins from the first hour right after you wake up! Recent studies suggest that a combination of cucumber and pineapple juice is ideal for people who aim to shed kilos!

Pineapple And Cucumber Juice For Weight Loss: 10 Health Benefits Of Taking Them In The Morning

Why is it always recommended to take these drinks on an empty stomach? Read on till the end to find out:

Low Calorie Content: Pineapple is one of the lowest calorie fruits that you can find. It contains only 50 to 55 calories per 100 grams. There are high calorie fruits that can make you gain weight but pineapples are among the safest of them all.

High In Fibre: They are very rich in fibre content. Fibre helps your stay full and satiated for a long time. It also boosts metabolism, reduce cravings and unnecessary food intake and weight gain. The less you snack on healthy foods and fruits, the faster you lose weight.

Boosts Metabolism: Pineapple is very rich in bromelain. This is an important enzyme known to boost your metabolism. If you metabolic rate is high, your body will burn calories faster thereby helping you attain your goal weight and also continue maintaining it. Bromelain also helps boost digestion, gut health and absorption of other nutrients in the body.

Reduces Inflammation In The Body: Weight gain and obesity can happen due to chronic inflammation also. If you suffer from diseases that triggers inflammation, you must eat or drink pomegranate. It is known for its anti-inflammatory properties. No inflammation means less risk of weight gain and faster weight loss.

Reduces Bloating And Water Retention: Water retention or bloating can increase your weight and make make you feel heavier. But, this fruit helps prevent water retention and cure such problems from the body. It is a natural diuretic fruit which helps reduce water retention from the body making you feel a lot more light and comfortable. Besides, pineapple is also an excellent fruit to reduce period bloating.

Reduces Cholesterol And Obesity Risk: Pineapple also contains properties that can help lower bad cholesterol levels in the body. This reduces risks of weight gain, obesity, heart diseases, stroke. A healthy and balanced cholesterol level would also decrease the risks of weight gain.

What Are The Health Benefits Of Cucumber Juice?

Why should you mix cucumber juice with pineapple juice?