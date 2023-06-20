Guilt Free No-Bake Almond Cookies Are Here, Recipe Inside

Embarking on the journey to get fit is like getting on a thrilling adventure. From sticking to a rigorous workout plan to eating a balanced diet, a lot goes behind a toned and shredded body. But beware, fellow adventurers, for there's a mischievous villain that seeks to sabotage our hard work. Enter: tea time snacks. These addictive devils of temptation! Be it samosas, kachoris or pakodas, these sneaky treats lure us into their clutches, jeopardising our fitness goals. Worry not, celebrity fitness instructor Yasmin Karachiwala has come to our rescue! In an Instagram post, she unveiled the secret recipe for a no-bake almond cookies, which will satiate your tea-time cravings. "It's time to get NUTTY", the instructor captions the post.

All you need is six Medjool dates, half a cup of raw almonds, a quarter cup of almond flour, a tablespoon of cacao powder, 40 ml of almond butter, and the irresistible allure of dark chocolate. These wholesome ingredients combine to create a guilt-free indulgence. With the natural sweetness of dates, the nutty goodness of almonds, and the rich flavours of cacao and almond butter, these cookies seem like a true delight for the taste buds.

Yasmin Karachiwala described her No-Bake Almond Cookies' recipe in these 4 simple steps:

Blend to perfection: Combine all the ingredients in a food processor and blend until a smooth and creamy consistency is achieved. For that perfect gooey texture, add 1-2 tablespoons of water while blending.

Shape and chill: Take the blended mixture and roll it into 6-8 balls. Gently flatten each ball and place them in the refrigerator for approximately one hour. This chilling time will help the cookies set and firm up.

Dip in chocolate heaven: Melt the dark chocolate (and add a teaspoon of coconut oil if needed) to create a luscious coating. Dip each cookie into the melted chocolate, ensuring that it is evenly covered. For an additional crunch, top it off with some almonds. .

Refrigerate and enjoy: Return the chocolate-dipped cookies to the refrigerator and allow them to cool until the chocolate is able to hold its shape. Once ready, savour the sheer bliss of these heavenly treats.

Try this recipe today and enjoy endless cookies without any guilt.

