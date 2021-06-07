The COVID-19 epidemic has impacted everyone and every industry, especially those in the fitness business. Fitness facility closures impacted millions of adults this year, forcing many to discover new methods to stay active at home. As a result, it’s not surprising that online fitness training has become the new top fitness trend for 2021, and more than 10,000 health and fitness professionals recognized this opportunity. Also Read - Delhi gearing up for 3rd wave of COVID-19 pandemic: Ready for 37,000 cases a day, says Kejriwal

In fact, now online fitness training class is one of the fastest-growing segments of the fitness industry. Most of the fitness experts are taking virtual classes to stay in touch with their clients and to help them to maintain a work-life balance while sitting at home. Exercise is more vital than ever for our emotional and physical health, and online fitness training is a fantastic platform for everyone during this pandemic.

Tips to Get The Most Out Of Online Fitness Class

If you are planning to join an online fitness class or already taking one, here are a few helpful tips from fitness & nutrition expert Hasti Singh, founder of Hasti Transformation Fitness Center, Punjabi Bagh, New Delhi.

Choose a space with good acoustics, a lower ceiling, and seats, curtains, and other furnishings. Make sure the area is clean as well.

Make sure that your camera is framed properly because your fitness coach should see your positions and also the proper postures of your exercise.

Natural light is best, and make sure the light is coming from behind the camera and shining directly at you so you can be seen.

Do not post your meeting link on your website or in public forums like social media. To prevent unauthorized guests from showing up, only share it in closed forums where you know everyone or one-on-one.

Connect with your fitness coach in real-time so that he/she can check your proper movements, which can help you to make corrections in real-time.

Determine your music preferences and create some playlists but always keep the volume slow so that you can hear the instructions by your fitness coach.

“It’s easy to become overwhelmed by the number of fitness options accessible. These simple tips will assist you in starting or maintaining a fitness routine,” said Singh, who had represented India in various National & International Body Building and Wrestling Championships and became Mr. India 2016.

Benefits of online fitness class during the pandemic

Because of the pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions, many of us are staying at home most of our time, which means sitting down more than we usually do. But it’s very important that we try to stay as active as possible at a time like this. Physical activity is one method to take care of yourself physically, psychologically, emotionally, and (if you’re in a group-based fitness class) socially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“Regular physical activity benefits both the body and mind. It can reduce high blood pressure, help manage weight and reduce the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes, and various cancers – all conditions that can increase susceptibility to COVID-19. Regular physical activity can help give our days a routine and be a way to stay in contact with family and friends,” says the World Health Organisation (WHO).

It may not be possible to do the sort of exercise we normally do at home, but there are a variety of in-home activities that you can choose to maintain your physician and mental health during this stressful period. You can try indoor cycling, treadmill running, dance cardio, yoga, strength training, and more.