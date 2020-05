In the era of physical distancing amid the COVID-19 lockdown, we are spending most of our time either at our home workstation or on our couch. But, being a couch potato or leading a sedentary lifestyle can give you chronic diseases. Yes, according to a study presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes meeting, two weeks of reduced physical activity from approximately 10,000 steps per day down to 1,500 per day can cause type 2 diabetes and cardiovascular diseases. The researchers asked 28 young and active volunteers to cut their activity drastically and they dropped an average of just over 100 minutes a day. After two weeks of a sedentary life, the volunteers’ results were measured. This showed that their cardiorespiratory fitness levels dropped by 4% in just two weeks. However, the good news is that when people resumed their normal active lifestyles post this, their negative health consequences were reversed. Staying active is the cornerstone of a healthy life. Well, if you are not the one who believes in sweating it out really hard, and are too much in love with your couch, here are some easy-to-practice workouts for you. Give them a shot and stay active Also Read - 5 ways to improve your grip strength using common household items

Step-Up

Start by facing your couch and standing strong with both feet shoulder-width apart.

Lift your right leg and firmly plant your right foot on the couch and bring your left leg to meet you at the top.

Step down and repeat on the left leg.

Repeat for three sets of 20 reps, and you’ll for sure feel the burn.

Hip Thrusts

Sit on the couch with your knees bent and both feet flat on the ground.

Lean back so that your shoulder blades are on the sofa, chin tucked into your chest, hands at the side of your head

Now raise your hips as high as you can while squeezing your glutes.

Lower your hips and repeat.

Do three sets of 15 reps.

Rear-Foot Elevates Split Squat

Start in a lunge position with your rear foot placed on your sofa.

Bend your knee so that your front thigh is parallel to the ground and your knee stays behind your toe.

Then return to a standing position.

Do 10-12 reps per leg for three sets.

Feet-Elevated Crunch

Lie down on the floor in front of the couch with your butt and thighs touching the sofa.

Bend your knees to rest your calves and heels on the sofa.

Place your hands at the side of your head at your temples.

Lift your shoulders off the ground about 1 or 2 inches, draw your navel in towards your spine, and repeat.

Do about 15-20 reps for three sets, and you’re good to go.

Incline Push-Ups

Start with your hands on the sofa at shoulder width.

Be sure to spread your fingers and engage your core as you lower your chest and belly button towards the sofa.

Then push up to return to the starting position and repeat for 10-15 reps for three sets.

Also Read - Stay fit and have fun during lockdown with these kickboxing moves