Coronavirus outbreak has led to a country-wide lockdown. This means that everyone is now locked up inside their homes. And for the past week, our Bollywood celebs have been literally on their toes trying to motivate fans with their daily indoor fitness regime. Like many other stars, Shraddha Kapoor too shared a post of her terrace workout on Instagram. She captioned her video saying, “Being home #TerraceWorkouts #StaySafeStayHome,”.

The Street Dancer 3D starrer who is known for her fit and toned body was seen running and practicing squats in the video. Both the exercises are great for toning legs. Therefore, here we are with a few such workouts, which will help you get your legs into perfect shape. Take a look.

Squats

Squats are the best forms of exercises in order to achieve perfectly toned legs. They also help your butt, abs and hip areas.

Lunges

This workout makes you move both your legs at the same time. It builds endurance. Lunges are also good for your thighs, butt and abs.

Plank leg lifts

Regular planks affect your core, upper body and hip area more but if you want to strengthen your thighs or upper legs you can add leg lifts to the regular planks.

Single-leg deadlifts

Make sure to place your hands on a wall for balance before starting this exercise. This form of workout sculpts your hip area and upper legs.

Knee tucks

Knee tucks are a great way to tone up your legs but if you do it on a stability ball, it will have an even better and faster effect. This workout is good for your calves, shins and abs. Make sure you have a fully inflated stability ball.

Step-ups

These are just like squats but with one leg. Repetitive movements of step-ups work well on your thighs, hip area and your butt. To perform this exercise, you will need a raised platform which is almost your knee’s height.

Box jumps

This is another exercise, which can be performed on a platform or on a plyometric box. Box jumps are one of the best ways to tone your legs, butt area and core.

Speedskater jumps

Speedskater jumps come under the high-intensity workout category. It increases your power and ability to lunge.

