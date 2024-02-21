Core Strengthening Exercise: 5 Reasons Why The Hollow Hold Workout Is The Best For Your Core

Core Strengthening Exercise: 5 Reasons Why The Hollow Hold Workout Is The Best For Your Core

A strong core is essential to maintain your spinal cord health, good posture, better balance and flexibility, better control over your body movements and more stamina. The hollow hold exercise is the one exercise with helps engage all the important core muscles thereby making you stronger. Read on to know how you can practice it!

What is the foundation behind a healthy body? Is it achieved through exercises that help you tone your body or get a snatching booty or sculpt your abs or get a flat tummy or get biceps and triceps. Do these exercises which help your physique look good from the outside also help you become stronger from the inside. The answer is no. While, all of these exercises which help you get a good physique has some role on your core muscles also, it still is not the foundation of a strong and healthy body. The answer is in your core strength and experts say that the hollow hold exercise is the best when it comes to core strength training.

A strong core is essential to maintain your spinal cord health, good posture, better balance and flexibility, better control over your body movements and more stamina. The hollow hold exercise is the one exercise with helps engage all the important core muscles thereby making you stronger. Read on to know how you can practice it!

How To Do The Hollow Hold Exercise?

Follow these steps:

TRENDING NOW

Lie on the floor or a yoga mat with your back straight. keep your arms by your side and legs extended. Pull your ribs down towards your hips so that your back is completely flat and align with the floor. This is how you engage your core muscles. Contract your ab muscles and raise your legs about two to three inches off the floor. Raise your head and shoulders one to two inches above the floor. Extend your arms and you can either keep them straight ahead or behind you. Keep this entire posture intact and hold it for 20 seconds. Repeat the process for three times. You can increase the sets if you wish. For beginners, there is an easier solution to start this workout. Keep your knees slightly bent while your raise your legs off the floor. But, make sure to keep your back straight and aligned with the floor.

Benefits Of The Hollow Hold Exercise

What are its benefits?

Strengthen Your Core: The targets areas of the hollow hold exercise are the core muscles of our body like, the rectus abdominis muscle, obliques, erector spinae, diaphragm, transversus abdominis, internal oblique, pelvic floor and hip flexors. Increase Body Control: Hollow body hold will help us keep or body alignment intact while engaging the muscles in this exercise. It will better our control over the body, make movements easier and make it stronger. Posture Correction: This exercise is instrumental in foxing the posture of our body. It does so by engaging the abdominal muscles, preventing excessive slouching of the back and neck and by aligning the spinal cord into its right posture. It Improves Mobility: This workout will make your body stronger by improving the strength of the spine. The spinal cord is the backbone of our body. If it is strong, our control over the body will be easier along with easy mobility and flexibility. Enhanced Performance: As your spinal cord and other core muscles become stronger, the strength will reflect in your entire body. It will help better your performance and increase your stamina for any activity, be it dancing, weight lifting, running, walking, etc.