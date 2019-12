But if you are doing everything right and still not seeing results, it may be because you are doing something wrong. © Shutterstock

Is your fitness routine not giving you the desired results? Maybe you are not going about it in the right manner. Most of us are guilty of either undermining or being over confident about ourselves when we take up any kind of fitness routine. We also think that we will sail through any exercise programme and achieve our goals with the least effort. But this is a very wrong way of approaching physical wellness. Being fit is serious business and it requires a lot of hard work. you have to be dedicated, consistent, disciplined and really willing to put in a lot of hard effort. Avoid common fitness mistakes. Only then will you be able to see results.

But if you are doing everything right and still not seeing results, it may be because you are doing something wrong. So, what exactly is coming between you and your fitness goals? It may be some habits that are holding you back. Don’t worry, there’s a way to fix your mistakes. The important part is to know what you’re doing wrong and how to be better about it in the future.

Fitness Mistakes You Don’t Know You’re Making

You’re not the only one. Fitness mistakes are common, and most individuals don’t even realize what’s keeping them from making progress. Let’s try to fix that.

Reading while working out

Your focus should be on your workout and not on anything else. While it’s hard to put down a really good book, your workout is not where that book belongs and it’s not helping you perform the exercise at your best. Keep the suspense up for an hour and you can get back to reading all night long.

You’re doing the same routine again and again

Sticking to the same workouts time and time again is not going to do anything. Our bodies adapt to the movements and workouts that we do over time and if we don’t switch it up every now and then, we are not working toward building strength and improving flexibility.

You don’t set specific goals

Setting short-term and long-term goals are important for you to work toward achieving what you want. Use short-term goals to inch your way closer to your long-term goals. Defining the what and the why is the important part that keeps you determined and motivated to keep your fitness game strong.

Comparing yourself to others

Everyone has different fitness goals that they set for themselves. It is important to understand that you are on your own journey and you have your own skills and abilities that are different from others. Focus on yourself and work out the way that works for you.

Only drinking when you’re thirsty

Hydration is key to your fitness. Drinking only when you feel thirsty increases your risk of dehydration, which leads to reduced muscle recovery and lazy workouts. Drinking water is the best option to fuel up with. Try to have at least 12 cups of water every day, and if needed, it might not be a bad idea to set an alarm to remind you every hour or so.

You only do cardio

While cardio is an excellent workout for your heart and body, it’s not the only way you should exercise. Cardio doesn’t engage the muscles in the way that will help you burn fat and build muscle. Strength training has proved to be extremely important and necessary to keep the body healthy and boost overall fitness.

You don’t fuel up the right way pre-workout

Eating a big burger before your workout isn’t going to do you any favors and neither is working out with an empty stomach. Instead, fuel your body with healthy carbs and protein to get the energy you need to enhance your performance at the gym. It is also recommended to eat at least 90 minutes before heading out to exercise.

You don’t take the recovery period seriously

Your body needs to rest in order to rebuild and repair the muscles that have been worked out. Have one day of active recovery to avoid burn out and injuries that could occur from exerting yourself. In fact, taking a rest day or two will only boost endurance and maximize your performance in the long run.

Text sourced from zliving.com