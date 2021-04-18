Edible oil forms an integral part of the diet largely influencing not only the taste of the food but also the overall health of an individual. The right selection of oil for cooking can help to reduce the risk of coronary heart diseases responsible for high mortality rates across the world. The secret to choosing the right oil lies in how the oil is actually prepared from its source. The input materials and techniques used to press the oil have a direct influence on the properties of the oil which in turn determines our cholesterol levels upon its consumption. With