Coconut Oil For High Cholesterol: 7 Ways Nariyal Ka Tel Helps In Flushing Out Bad LDL Cholesterol Naturally From Heart Arteries

Suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add a spoon of coconut oil to your morning routine to flush out LDL cholesterol naturally from our heart arteries.

Coconut oil, also known as 'nariyal ka tel' in India, is a nutrient-rich versatile oil that has been treasured for its health benefits throughout various cultures for hundreds of years in the books of Ayurveda. Out of many health advantages, one remarkable benefit of this oil is its potential to battle against high cholesterol levels. Yes, you read that right! Coconut oil can help in lowering your cholesterol levels and thus promote good heart health.

Coconut Oil For Lowering Cholesterol Levels Naturally

In this article, we delve into the top 7 ways how coconut oil helps to eliminate the harmful LDL cholesterol from our heart arteries.

Packed With Heart-Healthy Properties

With a generous supply of medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) - a variety of good saturated fats, coconut oil can be a great addition to heart-friendly cuisines. Taking in coconut oil enhances the good HDL cholesterol content in your body while diminishing the infamous LDL cholesterol - the secret formula for a glowing heart.

Anti-Inflammatory

Apart from its cholesterol-battling forces, coconut oil boasts anti-inflammatory traits that are instrumental in calming arterial inflammation, often a harmful side-effect of high cholesterol. This incredible quality also aids in averting plaque buildup within the arteries.

Rich In Antioxidants

Packed with antioxidants, coconut oil safeguards our body from the harm caused by oxidative stress and radical damage. Oxidative stress is a noteworthy contributor to high cholesterol levels and arterial clogs. By munching on coconut oil, you can treasure trove antioxidants and heart health.

Helps In HDL Cholesterol Production

The 'good' cholesterol or HDL cholesterol plays a crucial part in escorting the 'bad' LDL cholesterol out of the arteries. Amazingly, coconut oil helps raise HDL cholesterol levels in the body, assisting in flushing out LDL cholesterol and leading to a healthier heart.

Boosts Your Metabolism

A metabolism pick-me-up, coconut oil plays a lead role in weight management and cholesterol reduction. A rapid metabolism aids in efficient fat and cholesterol breakdown, keeping arterial clogs at bay.

Promotes Liver Health

Our liver is the hub of cholesterol metabolism. Coconut oil happens to be liver-friendly by lessening inflammation and enhancing liver functions, assisting in the maintenance of optimal cholesterol levels, and avoiding arterial plaque buildup.

Great For Cooking

A simplistic way to invite coconut oil into your diet is by employing it in cooking. With a high smoke point, it's good for saut ing, frying, and baking. Replacing unhealthy oils with coconut oil in your cooking regime can result in heart-friendly meals.

Disclaimer: If you are battling high cholesterol levels, try to add coconut oil into your daily diet routine. It comes packed with coveted properties like MCTs, and anti-inflammatory and antioxidant traits, coupled with its ability to elevate HDL cholesterol, making it an ideal sidekick for your heart. But remember to consult your dietician before making any changes to your daily diet routine.