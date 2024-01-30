Clogged Heart: Top 7 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Help In Stroke Prevention

Clogged Heart: Top 7 Ayurvedic Herbs That Can Help You Prevent Stroke

Heart Health: Are you at risk of suffering a stroke, due to clogged heart arteries? Here are top 7 Ayurvedic herbs that you can add to your routine to ensure uninterrupted blood flow and better heart health.

Heart attack deaths are becoming extremely common in India. As per records, India saw a 65% jump in heart-related deaths after the pandemic hit the country back in 2019. But did you know apart from a heart attack, there is another condition that comes with the same set of challenges for your heart? Strokes are another heart illness that can turn fatal if prompt actions are not taken on time. In this article, we delve into the various triggers of a stroke, and how one can prevent this severe health consequences.

How To Prevent A Stroke: Top 7 Foods To Unclog Your Arteries Naturally

Never take strokes lightly as they can come silently, and end up giving your body something that you won't be able to fight at any cost. Strokes carry grave health consequences and can alter a person's life massively. Strokes happen when the blood supply to the brain is hindered, leading to cell damage or abnormality. Heart blockages, or coronary artery disease as it's medically referred to, is frequently the prime cause of strokes. However, certain medicinal herbs help enhance heart efficiency and lower the chances of such blockages, aiding significantly in stroke prevention.

Garlic For Your Heart Health

Garlic is a powerful Ayurvedic herb that comes packed with several health benefits, including keeping your heart healthy. This spice-cum-root vegetable is an age-old remedy with much documented medicinal value. It is a powerhouse of essential compounds that are effective in managing cholesterol levels and blood pressure and preventing clot formation in the blood. Incorporating garlic into your daily diet can help protect your heart health and decrease the likelihood of arterial blockages.

Turmeric

Turmeric also known as haldi in India, is a vibrant yellow spice that is extremely common in any of the Asian kitchens. This Ayurvedic spice is packed with a potent component known as curcumin, which can reduce inflammation and act as an antioxidant. You can add turmeric to your soups, and curries. As per Ayurveda, adding turmeric to your daily diet can help you enhance your heart health and reduce your risks of arterial inflammation, and unusual blood clotting. Turmeric is also known for boosting blood circulation which can help keep strokes at bay. Regular consumption of this golden spice can significantly improve your arterial health and potentially decrease your chances of suffering a stroke.

Cayenne Pepper

Cayenne pepper is another Ayurvedic herb that is known for its spicy kick. More than just adding flavours, this herb is also known for

offering a plethora of health benefits. Capsaicin, a compound that is found abundant in cayenne powder helps boost blood circulation and prevents blood clotting. It also assists in reducing cholesterol levels and controlling blood pressure, making it a worthy ally in the fight against strokes. A sprinkle of this pepper in your dishes can help unlock these benefits.

Hawthorn

Hawthorn is another powerful herb that has been known for its role in Ayurveda for curing chronic health conditions, including preventing strokes. According ot the experts, this herb can boost heart health and reduce the chances of falling victim to heart diseases by widening blood vessels and improving blood flow within the arteries. It can also help in keeping cholesterol levels in check. You can add this herb to your regular tea or your morning drink.

Ginger

Ginger, aka adrak is another potent Ayurvedic herb-cum-spices which is praised for its anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties. According to Ayurveda, ginger can work effectively in promoting better blood circulation, managing cholesterol, and preventing blood clots - all the top risk factors of a stroke. Adding ginger to your daily diet can help in improving heart health and decrease your risk of developing artery blockages.

Fenugreek Tea

Fenugreek tea, also known as saunf chai is a great detox drink that comes packed with properties that can help keep your overall health under check. Fenugreek seeds are not only great a detox drink to flush out your body's extra fat but also help in keeping your cholesterol levels under check, thus promoting good heart health.

Green Tea

Are you a tea lover, try to swap your regular tea with a cup of freshly brewed green tea when you are trying to reduce your chances of suffering a stroke. Green tea, which has been loved by all fitness lovers, is not just a beverage that comes packed with properties that can help reduce your extra body fat, but also a great drink for your heart health. Green tea contains catechins- a type of antioxidant that helps in the reduction of inflammation, improvement in blood flow, and prevention of blood clot formation. Additionally, green tea can also help in reducing blood cholesterol and blood pressure levels, giving aid to stroke reduction.

Stroke Prevention: What Can You Do To Keep Your Heart Safe?

Strokes are undeniably a severe health disaster that can have catastrophic results if proper care is not taken on time. Apart from understanding the signs and symptoms of an impending stroke, it is also crucial to give proper importance to your daily routine which can have good effects on your heart health. As per Ayurveda, incorporating the above-mentioned 7 types of herbs in your daily routine can significantly help boost your heart health, decrease arterial blockage risk, and prevent strokes. But before you make any visible changes to your daily diet routine, remember that it's always wise to consult with a doctor or a dietician.