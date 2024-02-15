Clogged Heart Remedies: Top 7 Yoga Asanas To Unclog Arteries Naturally And Prevent Stroke

Clogged Heart Remedies: Top 7 Yoga Asanas To Unclog Arteries Naturally And Prevent Stroke

Are you diagnosed with clogged heart diseases? Take a look at these effective yoga asanas that can help prevent a stroke and keep your heart healthy.

Are you suffering from heart health issues? Worry not, this article will help you understand natural remedies to keep the organ safe and happy. While there are many heart-related diseases that one may suffer, one of the most prominent ones is the clogged heart. This condition, when left untreated can also lead to a stroke. Worried? We have a natural remedy for preventing this from happening - yoga asanas.

The ancient art of yoga, with its multitude of health perks, also packs a powerful punch when it comes to keeping your arteries clear. Arteries, the blood carriers delivering oxygenated blood from the heart to our bodies, can potentially host uninvited cholesterol build-up leading to heart conditions and strokes. So, here's a list of 7 beneficial yoga poses that not only clear out that nasty cholesterol but also arm you against strokes.

How To Unclog Arteries Naturally With Yoga?

If you are looking for yoga poses that can help unclog your jammed arteries, here are the top 7 that you may add to your daily routine.

TRENDING NOW

Tadasana (Mountain Pose)

The mountain pose or tadasana is a basic yet potent yoga pose that helps to clear arteries. Assume this posture by standing upright with feet together and hands alongside the body. Stretch yourself in one smooth motion, inhaling deeply and lifting your arms above the head. Hold the pose for a few moments before releasing.

Trikonasana (Triangle Pose)

Enter the triangle - another effective pose for de-clogging arteries. Start with your feet apart and hands extended sideways. Bend to your right, touching your right foot with your right hand while your left-hand points skywards. Try to feel and release the tension in each breath before repeating for the left side.

Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The Cobra Pose, besides strengthening the spine, improves circulation as well. Start by lying face-down, legs stretched out, and palms adjacent to shoulders. With an intake of breath, lift your chest off the mat, keeping your elbows close. Maintain this for a few breaths and then gently release.

You may like to read

Ardha Matsyendrasana (Half Spinal Twist)

The Half Spinal Twist pose helps not just a progression of digestion but also detoxifies the body. Sit with your legs in front of you. Place your right foot outside your left knee by bending your right knee. As you twist right, your left elbow meets your right knee. Hold this before switching sides.

Dhanurasana (Bow Pose)

The Bow Pose is a backbend, energizing the entire body. Lie on your stomach, legs stretched and arms by your sides. Reach back to grab your ankles after bending your knees. Inhale; lift your thighs and chest from the mat, forming a bow. Hold and release.

Ustrasana (Camel Pose)

The Camel Pose, a deep backbend, opens the chest and amplifies circulation. Kneel with your knees at a hip distance. Support your lower back with your hands, and gradually lean backward, striving to reach your heels with your hands. After a few breaths, revert to the initial position.

Savasana (Corpse Pose)

The Corpse Pose helps lessen stress, promoting overall well-being. Lie on your back, legs stretched, and arms to the sides. Close your eyes and concentrate on your breathing while letting your body decompress. Maintain for some time, and slowly shift to a seated position.

Yoga For Unclogging Heart Arteries: What To Keep In Mind?

Daily inclusion of these yoga poses can help keep your arteries clean and cholesterol-free. However, never try a new regimen without a proper instructor, especially when you're a yoga beginner. Also, you must couple yoga with a wholesome diet to see the best results.