Cinnamon Water On Empty Stomach: What Happens When You Start Your Day With Cinnamon Water?

What Happens When You Start Your Day With Cinnamon Water?

Cinnamon water: Here's how drinking cinnamon water on empty stomach can offer you health benefits.

Cinnamon, also known as Dalchini in India is an Ayurvedic herb cum spices that comes packed with a plethora of health benefits. Cinnamon is a spice that is made from the bark of the Cinnamomum tree and is used to flavour dishes. The benefits of cinnamon are fairly varied if you're wondering. It possesses anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, antioxidant, and antidiabetic effects. As per Ayurveda, the best way to add cinnamon to your diet is by making a cup of cinnamon water and having it on an empty stomach. Wondering what may happen when you do this?

In this article, we will discuss the science behind starting your day with a glass of cinnamon water and how it can help you fight health complications.

Cinnamon Water On Empty Stomach Health Benefits

Although cinnamon has been used as a spice for many years, it also offers many health advantages. Here are some explanations for why you have to start consuming cinnamon water right away.

TRENDING NOW

Helps With Weight Loss

The magical effects of cinnamon water on weight loss are well recognised. Your body's fat cells are broken down and expelled with the help of water. Regular consumption of cinnamon water on an empty stomach can help in accelerating your metabolism and reducing appetite. The best part is that making cinnamon water for weight loss is really simple and only needs two ingredients: hot water and cinnamon sticks.

Helps Regulate Blood Sugar Levels

Cinnamon is well known for enhancing insulin sensitivity, which aids in controlling the body's blood sugar levels. According to a meta-analysis that was published in the Journal of Medicinal Food, taking cinnamon supplements helped type 2 diabetics' haemoglobin A1c levels and fasting blood glucose levels. Regularly using cinnamon water can help minimise blood sugar spikes and crashes.

Helps Manage Cholesterol Levels

Cinnamon has been demonstrated to potentially lower triglyceride and LDL (bad) cholesterol levels and support stable glucose levels. This can lessen the risk of arteries becoming blocked or damaged, which keeps the heart from having to work as hard.

You may like to read

Promotes Heart Health

The cholesterol-lowering effects of cinnamon have been linked to a lower risk of heart disease. Regularly consuming cinnamon water can assist to protect the heart and lower the chance of developing heart disease.

Strengthens Your Immunity

Cinnamon comes packed with anti-inflammatory and antibacterial properties -- both of which can help in boosting your immunity system. Regularly consuming cinnamon water can aid your body's defence against illnesses and infections.

Helps Flush Out Toxins

Antioxidants found in abundance in cinnamon aid in detoxification and protect your body against the harm caused by free radicals.

Helps In Digestion

Cinnamon can aid in promoting digestion and minimising bloating. Drinking cinnamon water can facilitate better digestion and reduce nausea.

How to Make Cinnamon Water?

Take a pan and add a cup of water. Bring it to a boil. Now add a cinnamon stick and let it boil for another 5-10 minutes. Strain the drink in a cup and for flavour, you can add honey or lemon juice; stay away from sugar. You can drink it or store it in a transparent glass bottle.

Note of Caution

While some people may find that consuming cinnamon water on an empty stomach speeds up fat loss and metabolism, others may experience digestive issues. If you've never tried drinking cinnamon water, start by putting a little in and watching how your body responds. You can consume it once or twice a week if that suits you.

Disclaimer: This article is meant for informational purposes only and must not be considered a substitute for advice provided by qualified medical professionals. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information.

RECOMMENDED STORIES