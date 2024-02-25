Cinnamon For Lowering High Cholesterol: 7 Ways Dalchini Water Can Help Flush Bad LDL Cholesterol From Blood

Cinnamon For Lowering High Cholesterol: 7 Ways Consuming Dalchini Water Can Help Flush Bad LDL Cholesterol From Blood

Are you suffering from high cholesterol levels? Try to add a cup of cinnamon tea to your morning routine.

Cinnamon, also known as dalchini in India, is a very common and special spice that is easily available in the kitchen. But, did you know that dalchini is more than just a spice? For centuries, it has gained recognition for its health virtues, one of which entails reducing high cholesterol. Drinking water infused with this aromatic spice can help in improving your cholesterol reading. Here, we delve into seven reasons why dalchini water can function as a natural remedy, flushing out undesirable LDL cholesterol.

Cinnamon For Lowering High Cholesterol: How Does It Work?

Cinnamon, aka dalchini is a great herb that is known for curing several health complications, including cholesterol management. But how should you add it to your daily diet routine? As per Ayurveda, consuming one cup of freshly brewed dalchini tea or cinnamon tea, can help clear all the bad cholesterol stuck inside the arteries. scroll down to know the various health benefits of adding this herb to your daily diet when trying to control cholesterol.

Packed With Anti-Oxidants

Cinnamon is a treasure trove of antioxidants. Antioxidants are our body's knights in shining armor, shielding us from oxidative damage and inflammation that could otherwise sting the body. These antioxidants barricade the path of LDL cholesterol which leads to plaque formation in arteries. Hence, a shot of cinnamon water could give your antioxidants tally a leg up, lowering your vulnerability to cholesterol-linked heart problems.

TRENDING NOW

A Great Herb For Curing Inflammation

Cinnamon is also skilled at mitigating inflammation, a stepping stone towards high cholesterol and cardiovascular ailments. With its anti-inflammatory resources, cinnamon can help dull inflammation within your body. As you sip on dalchini water, your bloodstream becomes less hospitable to inflammatory markers, paving the way for improved heart health.

Control Unregulated Blood Sugar Levels

Cinnamon is also a natural tool for sugar control. High blood sugar is often a sidekick of high cholesterol. Cinnamon's talent for elevating insulin sensitivity and curtailing post-meal blood sugar spikes helps in maintaining equilibrium in your blood sugar levels. This way, cinnamon water could indirectly keep a check on your cholesterol levels, promoting a healthy heart.

Reduces Bad Cholesterol Levels

One of the outstanding advantages of cinnamon water is its efficacy in slashing LDL cholesterol numbers. Known as 'bad' cholesterol, high amounts of LDL cholesterol could set the stage for arterial plaque buildup. Cinnamon disallows this by meddling with the body's fat and cholesterol processing.

You may like to read

Helps In The Production of Good Cholesterol

In contrast to its LDL reduction effect, cinnamon can also pump up the levels of HDL cholesterol (deemed 'good' cholesterol). HDL cholesterol performs the duty of retrieving LDL cholesterol from your arteries and resettling it to your liver for removal. Drinking dalchini water helps tilt the cholesterol balance in favor of HDL, lowering heart disease risks.

Helps Manage High Blood Pressure

High blood pressure and heart disease have always shared a close link. Here, cinnamon chips in with a mild relaxing effect on blood pressure, benefiting people with high blood pressure or high cholesterol. Integrating cinnamon water into your meal plan can help keep your blood pressure under control, ensuring a healthy heart.

Promotes Proper Blood Circulation

Cinnamon is also applauded for improving blood circulation, a crucial component of heart health. Better blood flow stops clot formation and lowers the possibility of heart attacks and strokes. Consuming dalchini water daily can serve as a health tonic, supporting heart function and cholesterol management.

Cinnamon For Lowering High Cholesterol: What To Keep In Mind?

In a nutshell, becoming friends with cinnamon water can aid in naturally taming high cholesterol and bolstering your heart health. Cinnamon's antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, and cholesterol-curtailing properties converge to fortify your heart health, reducing risks of cholesterol-associated complications. Embrace dalchini water in your day-to-day life and perceive the influence of this multipurpose spice on your cholesterol health and overall vitality.