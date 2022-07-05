Chronic Stress Can Hinder Your Journey To Weight Loss: Tips On How To Deal With It

Chronic Stress Can Lead To Weight Gain

If you are making plans to lose weight or work on your physical strengths at the gym, your mental state can seriously hamper your fitness goals. Take a look at how you can deal with stress.

Experiencing little stress is common for everybody. While some people experience this occasionally, there are others who have major problems related to stress. Dealing with extreme stress can start taking a toll on your overall health. If you are making plans to lose weight or work on your physical strengths at the gym, your mental state can seriously hamper your fitness goals. When you experience extreme stress, as a reaction to it your body will start to succumb to the stress and leave you with over exhausted. A person mental state has a lot to do with how fit they are physically. Stress can make you gain weight; stress can also make you lose weight. Stress imp acts everyone, but differently. If you know yourself and how your body reacts to stress, you are one step ahead already. Here are some steps to deal with it.

Too Much Stress Can Make You Gain Weight

Cortisol is a natural stress hormone. It is responsible for regulating your metabolism. Cortisol stimulates your fat and carbohydrate metabolism, creating a surge of energy in your body. While this process is essential for survival situations, it also increases your appetite. Additionally, elevated cortisol levels can cause cravings for sweet, fatty and salty foods. Your body's metabolism is responsible for converting food into energy. Stress changes how this system works and thus causing serious health problems.

Weight gain

Fatigue

Depression

Health complications, such as high blood pressure or type 2 diabetes

Reduced effectiveness of the immune system

Manage Stress By Learning To Let Go!

Follow these steps to get rid of stress.

Know that letting go of pressing issues, arguments, grudges does not mean that you are weak. Holding on to them will only hamper your health.

Set goals to challenge yourself, but, be practical. Only set goals that you can achieve.

Make some changes to your lifestyle. Include things that you love, that you know will help you unwind and relax.

Monitor your stress. If you are a patient of chronic stress, then you know that sometimes, you cannot control it, it controls you. So, it is important for your health that you know what the things that stress you out are and how you can get rid of those elements from your life.

Take it easy. Over thinking is the wrong step for a person who has stress issues. But it is also a very natural behavior. But, once a while, you should remind yourself to simply not think. Try distracting yourself with music or movies or mediation. Eventually, your stress will go away.

Be compassionate towards yourself. Compassion towards others is a great quality and is necessary. But, amidst that you might often forget to consider having some compassion towards yourself. It is important that you do not hold on to guilt and anger. And it is okay to be a little selfish towards yourself sometimes, as long as it does not harm others.