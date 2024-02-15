Cholesterol Lowering Diet: 7 Ways Atlantic Diet Can Help Manage High Cholesterol Levels Naturally At Home

Are you diagnosed with high cholesterol levels? This one diet can help you beat the condition like a pro - Atlantic diet. Scroll down to know how this diet helps in managing LDL levels.

The Atlantic Diet, a culinary style rooted in the traditional fare of nations lining the Atlantic Ocean, emphasizes fresh, local, and seasonal produce. It promises not only gastronomical delight but also a bounty of health advantages. You can liken it to the renowned Mediterranean Diet, since both champion plant-based meals, lean proteins, and healthy fats, all while shunning processed and sugar-heavy foods. But the Atlantic Diet has its unique flavor, given its liberal use of seafood and fish, thanks to its coastal connections. In this article, we will take a close look at what benefits a cholesterol patient can extract from adding this diet to their routine.

7 Ways Atlantic Diet Can Help Manage High Cholesterol Levels Naturally

If you're concerned about high cholesterol which could eventually lead to heart diseases and more health issues, then home remedy is your solution - The Atlantic diet. So here are 7 home tricks to keep your cholesterol under control using this diet.

Rich In Omega-3 Fatty Acids

These guys are your heart's best friends and essential for keeping your cholesterol in check. In the Atlantic diet, you will come across fattier fishes like salmon, mackerel, and sardines - a great source of Omega-3s which help keep the bad cholesterol at bay and boost the good ones.

Consists of Fiber-Rich Foods

Fiber's role in cholesterol management is one to note. With an array of fruits, vegetables, whole grains, and legumes, the Atlantic diet is full of fiber. The key is, that the more you fiber on, the less your body soaks up cholesterol, thereby reducing overall levels.

Skip Saturated and Trans Fats

These fats mess up your cholesterol balance in a big way. But here's the good news; the Atlantic diet is mainly about lean proteins like poultry, fish, and plant proteins (beans and lentils come to mind) - which are low in these villains. By putting a limit on these fats, your cholesterol levels will be in better control.

Rich In Antioxidants

Antioxidants are your body's defense soldiers against inflammation and oxidative stress. The Atlantic diet singles out antioxidant-rich foods like berries, dark chocolate, nuts, and olive oil. What's great about these foods is they hinder the oxidation of bad cholesterol, the main process in heart diseases.

Consists of Holy Whole Grains

Whole grains do more than just fiber: they're a rich source of those must-haves for heart health. In the Atlantic diet, you'll find whole-grain foods like oats, brown rice, quinoa, whole wheat bread, and more. This habit helps to balance cholesterol levels and whip your cardiovascular health into top shape.

Be Friendlier With Plant Sterols

These natural compounds are a big help in curbing bad cholesterol. The Atlantic diet acts smart by welcoming sterols-rich foods like fruits, vegetables, nuts, and seeds. Regularly consuming these foods can put you in a good spot in terms of managing high cholesterol levels.

Manage Portion

Remember, your weight has a say in your cholesterol levels. The Atlantic diet speeds up this process by focusing on portion control and coaxing people into eating moderate amounts. This way, overeating is assuredly avoided, leading to a healthier weight and better cholesterol management.

Is the Atlantic Diet Good For Cholesterol Patients?

So, the Atlantic diet is your ticket to naturally and effectively manage those cholesterol numbers. Incorporating Omega-3s, stacking on the fiber, avoiding the bad fats, embracing antioxidant-rich foods, opting for whole grains, consuming plant sterols, and controlling your portions are the basics. But before you dive in and scramble up your diet, have a chat with your healthcare pro or a dietitian. Right guidance and sticking to the Atlantic diet can help your heart health and overall well-being reach the next level.