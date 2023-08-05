Cholesterol Control Diet: 10 Superfoods To Increase Good Cholesterol In Your Blood

By include these superfoods in your diet and keeping a balanced, low-saturated-fat diet, you may drop your cholesterol levels even more.

Cholesterol is a fatty-waxy substance which is found in your blood. It is important for the growth of cells and the making of hormones. However, having too much cholesterol may increase your risk of getting heart disease and invite other chronic health conditions. When the cholesterol level goes up the heart faces difficulty in functioning properly (causing abnormal blood pumping). This difficulty in pumping the blood can often increase the risk of a heart attack, stroke, and chest pain. What is the remedy? Certain lifestyle changes are required to make sure that the cholesterol level in the blood is not going up. As per experts, eating healthy and exercising frequently can help control bad cholesterol levels in the blood. One should also stop smoking, consume alcohol in moderation, and maintain a healthy weight if he/she wishes to lessen the risks associated with high cholesterol.

In this article, we will explore the right diet that needs to be followed to keep cholesterol levels under check.

Cholesterol Diet: What Is The Connection?

Although high cholesterol can run in families, it is usually brought on by bad lifestyle decisions, making it both treatable and preventable. A healthy diet, persistent exercise, and occasional medication can all help lower high cholesterol.

Olive Oil

It is well known that using olive oil instead of ghee or vegetable oil when cooking is healthier. Extra virgin olive oil is a rich source of vitamins E and K as well as potent antioxidants. Some of these antioxidants can reduce blood vessel inflammation and stop LDL particle oxidation. It also has a reputation for lowering blood pressure. So, instead of using vegetable oil, go to this healthier option.

Coconut Oil

Coconut and coconut oil are the largest sources of saturated fat on Earth, with up to 90% of their fatty acids being saturated. Differently metabolised medium-chain fatty acids, like those in coconuts, go straight to the liver where they are converted to ketone bodies. Furthermore, coconut oil reduces your appetite, causing you to eat less and ingest fewer calories as a result. However, the oil by itself can boost metabolism by offering up to 120 calories per day. It is quite nourishing as well.

Cheese

Who said healthy cuisine must always be bland? The flavour of most junk meals has been said to have been improved by one thing in particular. Cheese has a high protein content and all the healthy elements found in milk, including calcium, vitamin B12, phosphorus, and selenium. One slice of cheese has 6.7 grammes, or the same amount of protein as one glass of whole milk.

Dark Chocolate

There is one more delectable supper that you may enjoy without feeling guilty. Dark chocolate is rich in antioxidants as well as minerals including iron, copper, magnesium, and manganese. It also contains 1% of its weight in fibre. It also contains a significant amount of good fat. Studies show that people who enjoy dark chocolate have a decreased risk of heart disease than people who don't. Dark chocolate helps in the fight against ageing by avoiding skin damage.

Red Wine

Men are advised to drink two glasses of red wine each day, and red wine intake has been related to a lower risk of heart disease. This is a result of red wine's capacity to raise HDL levels in the blood. Nevertheless, if your triglyceride levels are excessive, you should avoid drinking red wine. If you don't already drink, it is not advised to start doing so in order to reduce your risk of developing heart disease. Consult your doctor before beginning to consume alcohol.

Nuts

Heart-healthy fats are present in abundance in nuts like peanuts, walnuts, and pistachios. In addition, these nuts include plant sterols, which prevent the blood from absorbing harmful cholesterol.

Fatty Fish

Omega-3 fatty acids, which are abundant in salmon and other fish, can raise HDL levels and lower LDL levels. Sardines, tuna, and mackerel are some other fatty fish. To raise the quantity of good cholesterol in your blood, try to eat at least two servings of fatty fish per week.

Whole Eggs

The yolk, which is rich in fat and cholesterol, is frequently left out of the egg and just the white is consumed. Egg cholesterol is rich in vitamins and nutrients and does not increase the levels of bad cholesterol in the blood.

Full-Fat Yoghurt

All high-fat dairy products, including authentic full-fat yoghurt, which is packed with nutrition, include the same nutrients. Yoghurt is also a good source of probiotic bacteria, which helps with weight loss, heart disease prevention, and improved digestion.

Avocados

Avocados have been shown to lessen the risk of heart disease by lowering blood levels of LDL cholesterol and triglycerides. They are also great sources of fibre.

