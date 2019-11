Chillies have the ability to burn fat. By boosting metabolism chillies aids weight loss because of a compund called a capsaicin present in it. Thus if you want to shed unwanted weight include chillies in your diet.

Of all the ways that you have heard you can lose weight, this has got to be the most bizarre. Eating chillies is a very hard task. Some people have difficulty even eating them when they are mixed in food. But there are others who munch them with relish. For them, this is good news. According to a research done by CSIR-Central Food Technological Research Institute (CFTRI), India, chillies contain capsaicin – a chemical component that gives chilli its hot factor. This capsaicin has anti-obesity or fat-reducing properties.

Sends signals to stop eating

According to the research, capsaicin increases the production and effect of obestatin (hormone which sends ‘stop eating’ signals), that helps reduce fat in the body.

Burns fat and calories

Heat generated from chilli can help in the burning of calories and oxidise layers of fat. According to various different studies, eating red chilli with every meal can create a feeling of fullness and reduce cravings. The studies also revealed that it was because capsaicin has the power to suppress a person’s hunger. This leads to less calorie intake. The obestatin hormone, produced in the digestive system, affects food intake by signaling through the brain. It affects accumulation of glycerolipids (group of lipids) through PPAR-gamma signalling. It is one of the many satiety factors that send messages to the brain saying the belly is full.

Boosts metabolism

There are also findings that state that red chillies help in boosting metabolism. Another ingredient found in cayenne pepper is dihydrocapsiate. It is similar to capsaicin, which also helps in increasing metabolic rate. A study conducted in 2010 showed that people who consumed dihydrocapsiate supplement for a period of one month raised their metabolic rates significantly.

Is it safe?

If consumed in moderation, anti-inflammatory and gastroprotective properties of capsaicin helps keep the body healthy. It can help people with diabetes and may also aid in reducing the risk of stroke and high blood pressure. While it is generally safe, there are some people who should avoid consuming chillies. People on blood clotting or pressure medication must stay away from it. It is also not good for pregnant women and children.

Things to keep in mind before consumption

Before you start munching on these chillies, there are some points you should keep in mind. Consuming high amounts of cayenne pepper can cause heartburn and stomach irritation. It can also cause burns and irritation when it comes in contact with your skin.