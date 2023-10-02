Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach Side Effects: 7 Things That May Happen When You Start Your Day With This Drink

Chia Seeds Water On Empty Stomach Side Effects: 7 Things That May Happen When You Start Your Day With This Drink

The Truth About Chia Seed Water: Is It Safe to Drink on an Empty Stomach? Read On To Know Everything.

Chia seeds are a wholesome snack that may be consumed in a number of different ways. It is one of the most popular whole grains that comes with tones of health benefits when consumed the right way. One of the most common ways to consume chia seeds is to soak them in water overnight and drink the water the next morning. But is it a good idea to start your day with a glass of chia seeds water? let's find out!

Is Chia Seed Water Safe to Drink on an Empty Stomach?

Chia seed water on an empty stomach may provide a variety of potential advantages, but there are a few possible drawbacks as well. In this article, we take a look at what things can happen inside your body when you start your day with a glass of soaked chia seeds.

Here are 7 things that may happen when you start your day with chia seed water:

TRENDING NOW

Can Harm Your Digestive System

The high fibre content in chia seeds may be advantageous for intestinal health. However, consuming too much fibre can also lead to bloating, gas, and other digestive issues like constipation. Start with a tiny serving if you've never eaten chia seeds before, then gradually increase it over time.

Can Cause Dehydration

When taking chia seeds, it's crucial to consume plenty of liquids because they absorb a lot of water. You risk dehydration if you don't consume enough water.

Allergic Response

Chia seeds may cause allergies in certain people. An allergic reaction may cause hives, swelling, itching, and breathing difficulties. After consuming chia seeds, stop eating them and get help right away if you have any of these symptoms.

You may like to read

Can Cause Blood Sugar Level Spikes

Blood sugar levels may be lowered by chia seeds. Although those with diabetes may benefit from this, it's crucial to be mindful of the risk of hypoglycemia, or low blood sugar. Before including chia seeds in your diet, consult your doctor if you are currently taking any diabetes drugs.

Unexplained Weight Gain

Chia seeds contain a lot of fat and calories. They can be included in a balanced diet, but it's crucial to use moderation when eating them. Chia seed consumption in excess might result in weight gain.

Can Be Bad When Mixed With Medication

Chia seeds may interfere with some drugs, including blood thinners. Before including chia seeds in your diet, discuss with your doctor if you are on any medications.

Choking Risk

When chia seeds come into touch with water, they can swell considerably. This poses a risk of choking, especially for young children and those who have trouble swallowing. Avoid eating chia seeds dry and be sure you chew them well before swallowing.

Chia seed water is a generally wholesome and nourishing beverage. However, it's crucial to use moderation and be aware of any possible adverse effects. Before using chia seeds in your diet, discuss any worries you may have with your doctor.

RECOMMENDED STORIES