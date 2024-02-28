Chia Seeds For Belly Fat Loss: 5 Different Ways You Can Take Chia Seeds First Thing In The Morning

Chia Seeds For Belly Fat Loss: 5 Different Ways You Can Take Them First Thing In The Morning

You must have heard of chia seeds, a superfood that has gone viral on social media. Learn all about how to prepare seeds for breakfast and how can it help you lose belly fat very fast?

We often refer to social media for weight loss tips. If you have recently been there, you must have seen chia seeds being used every where and by every one. Chia seeds have recently become a very powerful superfood especially for weight loss and belly fat loss and for good reason too. The first thing about these seeds that we must know is that they are loaded with fibre. The fibre content in them is so high that one small bowl of chia seeds will be enough for your body to maintain a good gut health and digestive health. Moreover, chia seeds barely contain any calories which makes it ideal for people who are trying so hard to lose belly fat or lose weight in general. Chia seeds will keep your satiated for long hours but will not add more fat and calories in your body. They are excellent sources of plant protein which makes it ideal for vegan and vegetarians also. But, how can you wat them and how can you make it delicious? Many a times the healthiest meals taste really bad. So, take a look at these tips to make your chia recipe yummy.

5 Ways You Can Have Chia Seeds For Breakfast: How To Make Them?

Tips to incorporate chia seeds in your breakfast table:

Chia Pudding: This is not only healthy but is delicious. Add a lot of seeds in water and let it soak overnight. Mix the seeds in yoghurt and finish it up with your favourite fruits and nuts. Chia Soaked With Water: This is the simple3st recipe to eat chia seeds and benefit for its goodness. Soak chia seeds overnight in water. Mix it well. You can add or not add toppings in it. Eat it on an empty stomach. Chia Soaked In Juice: Make your favourite fruits juice. Add about 40 grams of chia seeds in it. Let it soak till it reaches a gel-like consistence. Mix it well and eat it. Chia With Smoothies: Chia and smoothie is an excellent food combination for breakfast. Soak chia seeds in water overnight or for a couple of hours. Prepare your smoothie with lots of fruits, protein powder if required and milk. Add the chia seeds and mix it well before having. Chia Cereal: If you ever get really bored with your regular cereal. You can switch it up with chis cereal. This will not only be a welcome change for your taste buds but also will help you lose belly fat. All you have to do is soak it overnight in milk. Then right before eating, add your favourite toppings like fruits, dry fruits, honey and eat it.

Benefits Of Chia Seeds For Your Overall Health

What are its benefits?

They are very rich in fibre. In fact, these seeds contain maximum quantity of fibre that will easily fulfil your daily requirement. They contain zero calories. If taken early in the morning on an empty stomach, chia seeds can help regulate blood sugar levels and boost insulin sensitivity throughout the day. They are loaded with antioxidants, vitamins and minerals. It can fight inflammation in the body It is very good for gut and digestive health. It can cure constipation and promote smooth bowel movements. It supports bone health and density. It is also good for your cardiovascular health.