Chair Pose (Utkatasana): How To Practice, Benefits And Precautions

Learn how to practice Utkatasana and know all about its benefits for your health.

The name Utkatasana or chair pose yoga is a Sanskrit word which can be translated as 'powerful pose' or 'Fierce Seat'. This exercise should be practiced to mainly strengthen your body. Utkatasana in particular focuses on your overall body, your legs, hips, thighs, arms, neck and also shoulders. It is also not just about the physical strength that it definitely helps boost but also mental peace and focus. Performing Utkatasana requires a lot of mental focus and stamina and perseverance. First timers might even try to give up easily and it is only normal. To practice this in the correct way you have to combine both your physical strength and mental perseverance and focus. When you successfully achieve your goal, you will be able to notice the kind of energy and focus that you have regained through this asana. You can learn a lot from simply just attempting to do it right.

How To Perform Chair Pose Yoga

Learn how to perform this asana and reap its benefits.

Stand in Tadasana yoga pose.

Breathe in and lift your arms up and then keep them parallelly and then join your palms together, they should be facing inwards.

Next step is to bend your knees as you exhale and keep your thighs parallel to the floor. The posture might not be perfect but try your best. Lean forward and keep your front torse at a right angle to your thighs.

Your inner thighs should be places parallel to each other.

Keep your shoulder blades firm against you back.

Stay in this posture for at least 30 seconds. You might not be able to make it to 30 seconds initially but you will definitely get there eventually. Inhale and straighten your knees exhale and release your arms and come back to Tadasana pose.

Benefits Of Chair Pose Yoga

Here are the benefits that chair pose can have on your overall health.

Chair Pose improves balance and promotes resilience. It particularly strengthens your core, thighs, and ankles.

It will help strengthen your legs, back and also arms.

It boosts the digestive system and promotes good heart health.

It helps you tone the muscles of arms, hips and legs.

Precautions Of Chair Pose Yoga

This asana is very good for health but it is not recommended for people who experience low blood pressure or a headache. You should also note that this asana should not be performed if you have recently suffered from an injury on your leg or feet. Doing this in spite of your injury might cause more harm than good so it is best to avoid doing it. People who experience problems such as hip problems or back issues should also not practice this asana.

