Why Wait For The Gym When You Can Do Cardio On The Go Like Shilpa Shetty

Who says you need the gym to exercise? Check out Shilpa Shetty's latest social media post that features her doing cardio in a moving bus.

Known as one of the fittest Bollywood celebrities, Shilpa Shetty never shies away from sharing the most peculiar yet inspiring ways to get yourself moving. She is a fitness enthusiast who has been inspiring fans to exercise for the longest time. From sharing healthy eating habits to cardio to yoga, the mother of two does it all to stay in shape. In her latest motivation post, Shilpa doles out serious fitspiration as she works out on the go. The actor is seen working out in an empty bus on her way to the airport.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Sharing the video with her fans, she captioned it, "Monday motivation on the go only because the bus was empty. Squeezed in some pull-ups, push-ups, and lunges on my way back home: 2 MISSIONs ACCOMPLISHED!! FIT INDIA and SWACHCH BHARAT ABHIYAN!

#MondayMotivation #SwasthRahoMastRaho #SwacchBharat #MissionAccomplished #SimpleSoulful #FitIndiaMovement #FitIndia #fitness #reelitfeelit #reelsvideo #reelkarofeelkaro #workoutreels #SwachhBharatAbhiyan."

Benefits Of Exercises Performed By Shilpa Shetty

The best thing about the exercises Shilpa Shetty is seen performing on her way to the airport is that none of these exercises require any equipment. Here are the reasons why they should be a part of your exercise regimen:

Pull-ups

Pullups are performed by hanging from a pullup bar with your palms facing up and your body fully extended. Then you lift yourself up to the point where your chin is above the bar. Pullups are not the same as chin-ups. Your palms and hands should face you when doing a chin up. Here are the benefits of pull-ups:

Strengthens the back muscles

Improves grip strength

Strengthens arm and shoulder muscles

Increases overall fitness levels

Reduces visceral fat

Helps manage type 2 diabetes

Improves mental health problems like cognitive function, depression, anxiety and more

Push-ups

Push-up strengthens both the upper body and the core. It can be modified in a variety of ways; beginners can start with simpler variants, while more advanced exercisers might try a more difficult variation. The push-up can be done as part of a bodyweight workout, a circuit training routine, or a strength workout.

Pushups are an excellent way to strengthen your upper body. The triceps, pectoral muscles, and shoulders are all worked out. They can help strengthen the lower back and core by activating (drawing in) the abdominal muscles when done correctly. They are a quick and effective strength-building exercise. If you're looking for a consistent exercise plan, doing pushups every day can be beneficial. If you do pushups daily, you will most likely see an increase in upper body strength.

Lunges

While it is probably one of the most defamed exercises of all time, lunges are actually worth it. The best part is you don't need any equipment and can be done anywhere (takes cues from Shilpa Shetty). They are a great exercise that helps strengthen your lower body, increase core strength, get perfect buttock shape and strengthen the muscles. It also makes you more functional, improves spinal health and improves balance.

