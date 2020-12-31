Malaika Arora took to her Instagram handle to share a yoga pose called Virabhadrasana or Warrior Pose 2 that offer many health benefits.

Malaika Arora is always in the news for some reason or the other, but one thing we are all in awe of is her fit body. Always giving fitness gurus a run for their money, the actress often shares tips on her social media handle about how you can achieve a healthy body. Also Read - Strike these yoga poses like Malaika Arora and up your wellness quotient

Teaching people about the Virabhadrasana, also known as Warrior Pose 2, she asked her followers to relax and slow down and celebrate their loved ones. She shared the nitty-gritty of the pose, which is a part of her ‘Malaika’s Move of the Week’ series. Also Read - Actor Malaika Arora aces a new yoga pose and sets an example for her fans too!

As we bid adieu to a stressful year, let’s begin the coming year with open arms and a relaxing yoga pose that offers a plethora of health benefits. Also Read - Revealed: The secret behind Malaika Arora's super-svelte body

Warrior Pose 2 (Virabhadrasana) Illustrated By Maliaka Arora

While teaching how to do the Warrior Pose, she mentioned that this pose stretches the hips, groin and shoulders. She also added that the pose helps improve stability and balance, along with enhancing respiration and blood circulation.

1. Stand up with legs 4 to 5 feet apart.

2. Keep your right foot at 90-degree angle and with your right toe pointing out, keep your left foot at 45 degrees.

3. Bring your hands at shoulder level, parallel to the ground.

4.Bend your right knee and look towards your right.

5. Keep your hips square and the right thigh parallel to the ground. Hold for 10 to 15 seconds and release the posture.

Health Benefits Of Warrior Pose 2

From relieving neck and shoulder pain to improving blood circulation, here are the many health benefits of the pose.

Strengthens The Legs

Legs are one of our biggest muscles, and training them can help reduce the risk of injury. This pose improves balance, flexibility, which helps strengthen the lower body, including your legs.

Opens Up The Chest And Lungs

The kind of lifestyle we live today, heart and breathing problems have become more common. At such times, it is vital to take necessary measures to keep yourself healthy. By opening up your chest and lungs, this pose can be beneficial for you.

Stretching The Shoulders

Experiencing stiff and tight shoulders? They can make you uncomfortable lead to back pain and cause headaches. This pose can help address all these health issues. It also helps relieve back pain.

Stretches The Hips And Groin

Weak groin muscles and pain in the groin are common issues that can be tackled with this pose. It helps you develop better balance and stability, which helps stretch your hips and groin muscles.

Energising Tired Limbs

Are you feeling tired? If so, practising this yoga pose can relieve the tension from your muscles and energise you.

Developing Balance And Stability

Balance and stability are required for your entire body to work together otherwise, you will fall or stumble.

Improve Blood Flow

Allowing your lungs, heart and muscles to function properly and efficiently will help you maintain healthy blood and oxygen flow throughout the body.

Note: If not done properly, this could lead to some problems like knee pain and high blood pressure. Make sure you consult a professional and follow the instructions properly.