Think twice before you ask for a selfie with Milind Soman. He may ask you to do 10 pushups to get a picture clicked with him. The 55 years old supermodel, actor, film producer and fitness promoter on Thursday shared a video of a lady in saree doing pushups ten times in a market area in Raipur. According to the actor, the lady had asked him for a selfie while he was enjoying some local yum stuff in a small street market in the region. It seemed like the actor put a condition that she can click a selfie with him if she can complete 10 pushups. Interestingly, the lady accepted the condition and started doing pushups even before Milind Soman switched on his camera, and easily completed the target. It actually turned out to be one of the actor's favourite pushups for selfie people.

"No problem with saree, no problem with people around, no problem with never having done pushups ever, no excuses at all 🙂 Sometimes, all the fitness you need, to be able to live a better life, or get the things you want, is the ability to say YES, I CAN DO THIS," the Bollywood actor wrote on his Instagram post.

His wife Ankita Konwar, who is also a fitness enthusiast, agreed with him. "The battles that you fight are within your own mind. That is where the real victories and defeats are," she commented on his post. Instagram users also saluted the lady's enthusiasm and courage.

And yes, Milind Soman took a really nice selfie with the lady on her own phone.

Watch the lady in saree doing pushups in this video:

20 pushups for boys, 10 for girls

This is not the first time Milind Soman had made his fans do pushups for a selfie with him. A few fans commented to remind the actor that they were also made to do the same and then they got the picture.

This is not the first time Milind Soman had made his fans do pushups for a selfie with him. “Pushups for selfie! Been 6 years so its now a bit of a tradition – 20 for boys, 10 for girls, set the number because my mother @somanusha at 82 years of age can do 20! Its nice to see that almost 90% of people agree and try, even though its their first time, and even though we could be at an airport, a restaurant or even on the highway,” Milind wrote in a previous post.

“Don’t say no to trying something thats good for you, especially if the reason for saying no most often is that other people are watching if you try, you will either feel good that you could do it, or be shocked that you couldn’t and be motivated to get fitter!!!,” he added.

But the actor said that Pushups for selfie is not for pregnant women, people in uniform, or injury/surgery in the last 30 days.

Check out Milind Soman doing pushup variations

