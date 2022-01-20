Vicky Kaushal Flaunts Toned Biceps In New Instagram Post: Take A Look At His Workout Routine

Vicky Kaushal captioned the image - "Time to pay for those (fries emoticon) (sic)." Haven't checked the post yet? Here, take a look at the dashing actor's post, which can be the best motivation for your Thursday workout.

Bollywood actor Vicky Kaushal is the national heartthrob for a reason, not only does he excel in his acting skills, but the actor is also loved by his fans for his fitness and workout goals, which has once again come into the light. Taking to his Instagram, Vicky Kaushal shared a picture of himself working out at the gym. In the picture post, the actor can be seen flaunting his toned biceps while sitting on gym equipment. Dressed in a sleeveless T-shirt, sweatpants, cap, and shoes, he looks dapper as always in the image.

Vicky Kaushal Posts New Photo From Gym

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Well, this was not the first time when the actor posted his sculpted body to motivate his fans to hit the gym. Take a look at some of his previous posts:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

In another post on his Instagram, the actor had mentioned how important it is for him to work out every day. Posting the photo, he wrote: "For me, fitness has always been about pushing myself to the limits to make EVERY. REP. COUNT. And that's fuelled by how much improvement I want to see in myself..."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal loves working out, even if it is midnight, and this post is proof. Take a look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

Vicky Kaushal had tested positive for novel coronavirus, but he has now recovered completely. Taking to Instagram, the actor had posted his post-COVID recovery workout routine video. He had captioned it - "After a slow post-covid recovery we finally managed to hit a new personal record with deadlifts. So ya, we were happy boys in the park this morning!" Take a look at the video HERE

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor also includes box jumping in his daily workout routine. Take a look at his video in this post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

The actor also likes to spend time horse riding and this post is definitely proving that.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vicky Kaushal (@vickykaushal09)

