'Unsure, Unconfident, Uncertain': Genelia D'Souza Shares Relatable Fitness Advice As She Begins Her Journey

If you have been looking for some fitness inspiration to keep you going, check out Genelia D'Souza's latest post that will inspire you to not give up on your fitness goals.

You have just started your fitness journey, and suddenly everything feels too overwhelming, and you stop! If this is something that has happened to you then you should know that you're not alone. With the unrealistic expectation of how your body should look, many people give up on their fitness journey quickly when they don't see results. Take some cues from Genelia D'Souza who is continuing her journey despite feeling uncertain about it.

Genelia D'Souza shared a post on her Instagram page stating that she is going on a six-week fitness routine. She shared her plan of action, "Getting healthier is all about knowing yourself and working on your problem areas. These six weeks are about taking hold of my routine and spending at least an hour on myself."

Check Out Genelia D'Souza Starting Her Fitness Journey

As she embarks on her journey towards fitness, actress Genelia D'Souza shares a relatable yet motivational message as she feels "unsure, unconfident, uncertain." In the video, Genelia arrives at the gym at 5:30 am and struggles to lift weights while getting assistance and guidance from her trainer.

Here's the post for some fitspiration:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Genelia Deshmukh (@geneliad)

Genelia further added in the caption, "Fitness isn't just about glamourizing it. It's about all those emotions that one goes through, before the journey, during the journey and after the journey. Fail or Fly but I'm taking this journey."

You may like to read

Reasons Why People Often Quit Their Fitness Journey

If you have set a fitness goal, all you need to do is begin and not give up. There are numerous reasons why people their fitness journey midway, including:

You lack dedication

A lack of dedication stems from a lack of patience. Many people when they embark on their journey to fitness, expect immediate results. When they don't see what they thought they would, then their lack of sim and dedication forces them to leave their fitness journey midway.

You have unrealistic expectations

Having false expectations is laying the ground for pre-packaged disappointments. When it comes to fitness, one should have a realistic goal in mind. It's interesting how some people tend to make the mistake of expecting that we can get our ideal figure overnight. Always keep in mind that sticking to a fitness routine takes time and involves more effort than you might imagine. Expectations should be attainable in practice.

You think you are too busy

One of the most common reasons people give up on their fitness goals is that they think that they are too busy to work out. In the same breath, they also express their desire to improve their health and their conviction that exercise is the key to doing so. Spend five minutes moving your body four times during the day: as soon as you wake up, before lunch, after work, and before bed. Try to incorporate simple changes in your lifestyle to make a big difference later.

You compare yourself with others

He/she has lost more weight than me over the same period! I wish I had a toned body like her/him. Unconsciously, we mostly go wrong when we start assuming that we can have the same body as someone else. Always remember that your body is not the same as other people around you. Do not compare yourself with others because you will only end up being disappointed.