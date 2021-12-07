Tone Your Legs The Malaika Arora Way With These Yoga Asanas

- Health A-Z
We all are familiar with the fact that yoga helps boost our mental, physical, and spiritual health, but did you know that it can do wonders when it comes to your legs? Yes, both standing, and supine (lying face up) yoga poses can help you improve your lower body's balance, flexibility, and strength. If you are someone looking for ways to get toned legs, then you have landed on the right article.
Malaika Arora, dubbed the "Indian J-Lo" by her fans. The fitness icon frequently shares workout videos to motivate her followers to stay active and healthy on her social media account. This time around, Bollywood's very own yogini has shared three yoga poses that can help you get toned legs.
She captioned the video, "Namaste Everyone! Let's begin this week with some beginner friendly yoga poses that will help you get toned legs. These poses are simply my favourites as they are easy and oh so effective. Do include these asanas in your daily practice to get those sculpted legs and share your pictures with me and @sarvayogastudios."
Get inspired and moving with these easy-to-do yoga poses, great for getting toned legs with this video:
The key to holding any posture in yoga is strength and balance, and if you are legs are shaking then this won't be possible. This allows you to feel your muscles contract, establishing the crucial mind-body connection that makes yoga a mindful type of exercise. According to Olney, the secret to having healthier, stronger, and more flexible legs is to balance training and stretching.
Also, a study published in the International Journal of Yoga found that male college athletes who took part in a 10-week, biweekly yoga class improved their flexibility and balance more than those who did not. According to the researchers, combining a yoga programme with traditional training methods improved the players' fitness and athletic performance.
Here are the three yoga asanas for toned legs suggested by Malaika Arora and a step-by-step guide to performing the yoga asanas:
The first one on the list is the chair pose, also known as Utkatasana. Here's how you to perform it:
Explaining the benefits of the pose, Malaika wrote, "this pose specifically targets the quadriceps and the gluteal muscles. It improves posture and balance while helping you tone your overall body. Start with holding this pose for a few seconds and later increase the hold time as you develop body strength."
Yoga's deep squat, here is how you can perform the garland pose:
This is an "excellent pose to strengthen your thighs and legs. This pose also helps to release any stiffness in the lower body. Start with holding this position for at least 20seconds," explains the fitness diva in the post.
Here's how you can perform this pose:
"Hands down one of my go-to poses for both physical and mental health. It gives a deep stretch to the arms and legs and thereby helps tone the hamstrings, calves, arches, and hands," wrote Arora.
Note: Do consult your doctor and professional yoga trainer before making any of these yoga poses a part of your regular routine.
