Bollywood actress Malika Arora who is an ardent yoga practitioner is the epitome of fitness. The diva has been sharing a new Yoga asana every week on Instagram in a bid to inspire her fans to start exercising for a healthier life. Malaika’s move of this week is Navasana (Boat Pose) which she said will help you connect with yourself. Navasana also known as Naukasana is a seated asana where the body forms a V-shape while balancing on the buttocks. “This pose helps you improve confidence while building willpower determination and self-control. It is very effective in strengthening the abdominal