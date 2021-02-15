Bollywood actress Malika Arora, who is an ardent yoga practitioner, is the epitome of fitness. The diva has been sharing a new Yoga asana every week on Instagram, in a bid to inspire her fans to start exercising for a healthier life. Malaika’s move of this week is Navasana (Boat Pose), which she said will help you connect with yourself. Also Read - Fitness tips from Yasmin Karachiwala: Check out this 15 min leg, butt & abs workout

Navasana, also known as Naukasana, is a seated asana where the body forms a V-shape, while balancing on the buttocks.

"This pose helps you improve confidence while building willpower, determination and self-control. It is very effective in strengthening the abdominal and core muscles. It also works the deep hip flexors and helps improve balance," Malaika wrote on her Instagram post.

Malaika also provided a step-by-step instruction on how to perform Navasana. She says –

Start by sitting on the mat with your knees bent and your feet flat on the floor.

Lift your feet. Keep your knees bent for now.

Your upper body will naturally fall back but your back needs to be straight.

Straighten your legs to a 45-degree angle. Your upper body should be as upright as possible such that it makes a V shape with the legs.

Straighten your arms roughly parallel to the floor.

Do your best to balance on the sit bones. Focus on lifting your chest to support the balance.

Stay for minimum five breaths.

Release your legs while exhaling. Then inhale and sit up.

It’s OK if you can’t nail the pose in the beginning. Take support if required and don’t push yourself while doing it, noted the actress.

Benefits of Navasana or boat pose

This is an excellent yoga pose for strengthening your back, abdominal and hip muscles. It can also help tone your leg and arm muscles, remove belly fat, improves digestion, strengthen your thigh, hips, shoulder and neck. Regular practise of this pose may give you six packs abs. In addition, Navasana or boat pose helps improve blood circulation, and regulate the function of various organs including liver, pancreas and lungs. This yoga asana is very helpful for people with hernia – bulging of an organ or tissue through an abnormal opening. Hernias commonly occur in the groin, upper part of the stomach, belly button and surgical scar.

Navasana or boat pose should be avoided by asthma and heart patients, people who have low blood pressure, severe headache, migraine, and those who have suffered from some chronic diseases or spinal disorders in the recent past.

Pregnant women are also advised to avoid practising boat pose. Don’t try this pose during the first two days of your menstrual cycle.