This Martial Art Move By Disha Patani Is Giving Us Major Fitness Goals, Check It Out

Don't let Disha Patani's diminutive frame fool you! It belies the serious workout sweat she breaks into at the gym. It goes without saying that Disha Patani is a fitness inspiration for many who follow her. The actor has always been committed to her workout routine, considering it to be an important part of her day she won't skip. And she often shares a glimpse of her workout with her fans.
She is a social media maven who frequently shares her amazing images and videos with her followers. The actress also enjoys sharing stunning training footage with her fans on social media. The actress just shared a new video of herself performing some impressive martial arts moves.
Check Out Disha Patani Flaunting Martial Arts Move
Dressed in comfortable sweats, Disha took to her Instagram recently and shared a martial art move and aced it! Simply captioning the post, "Finally getting there #720kick," here's how she does it:
Take A Look At These Fitness Posts By Disha Patani
Always an inspiration for her fans, Disha often shares several fitness routines on her social media. Check some right here:
Diwali Inspiration With A Heartfelt Message
While sharing a message with her fans to be kind to animals during the festivities, Disha did so by flaunting her fitness moves. Disha took to Instagram to share a video of herself working out in her gym, in which she performed a few high kicks. She may be seen jumping in the air and performing amazing kicks. She captioned the post "Happy diwali❤️❤️ be kind to animals ❤️"
Sharing a throwback video of one of her workouts, Disha is seen performing a butterfly kick. The caption read, "#throwback to when I had wings." Isn't she amazing? Check the 28-year-old in the slow-motion footage:
On the occasion of International Women's Day, Disha Patani's Instagram post showed her delivering some excellent tornado kicks. "Happy women's day," the Radhe actress commented with the video, along with a flower and a heart emoji.