Take Some Fitness Inspiration From Katrina Kaif Working Out In This Latest Video

Are you looking for some fitness inspiration? Check out Katrina Kaif's latest workout video she recently shared on her social media account.

People often turn to celebrities to take some fitness inspiration and on the journey to being fit, the more inspired you get, the better. Celebrities go to the gym daily to keep in shape, and they frequently post snippets from their workouts on social media. Katrina Kaif, on the other hand, is one diva whose workout videos motivate us and make us want to work out as well. The "Zero" star is well-known for her strict fitness regimens and healthy food habits. Whenever her exercise video is posted on the internet, it becomes a viral sensation.

As the fitness enthusiast shoots for Maneesh Sharma's Tiger 3 alongside Salman Khan, Katrina shared a glimpse of her robust workout as she tones her body for an action-packed avatar. The Bollywood diva is training hard, and her latest video is proof.

On Saturday morning, Katrina Kaif uploaded a new workout video on Instagram, and we are inspired! Katrina Kaif is seen performing all the routines with ease. Katrina Kaif has a well-deserved reputation as a fitness buff and the actress never misses her workouts. She captioned the video, "I train my mind, my body will follow ... And if it doesn't then I just call Reza Katani in."

Other Fitness Posts By Katrina Kaif For Some Fitspiration

Attributing her teachers and trainers, Katrina doles out some major fitness inspiration in this IG post. Check it out:

Nothing comes easy and that is all the diva wants to shares with the masses, and inspire them to keep at it! She captioned the post, "Learning new things, finding my flow, force nothing, let it happen."

Are you a gym person? But you might just like Pilates just like Katrina Kaif, who prefers the gym but don't mind a good session of Pilates with celebrity trainer Yasmin Karachiwala.

No gymming? No Pilates? How about a dancing session to get in shape?

So, what are you waiting for? Get out of bed and hit the gym to get in shape and ward off diseases that might creep into your system if you sit the whole day and don't move.