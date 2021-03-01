Actor Vicky Kaushal, who has been busy wrapping work on Vijay Krishna Acharya’s next, is all about fitness. In a recent Instagram story, Kaushal was seen working out in a gym as he lifted huge barbell weights. The handsome hunk has been following an intense workout regimen and often seen sweating it out. His Insta post is proof that he never fails to impress his fans. The Raazi actor was seen lifting barbell weights in the gym while he looked dapper in a yellow t-shirt and black track pants. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, “Start of a long journey ahead.” Also Read - Malaika Arora’s fitness routine is the ultimate workout motivation; check it out

Benefits Of Lifting Barbell Weights

Lifting barbell weights can be confusing for the unathletically inclined, but there are many benefits of these exercises that you need to know:

Saves Time

Doing a barbell workout saves time as it uses multiple muscle groups at once including the back, quadriceps, hamstrings, hips, shoulders and arms muscles. In other words, this workout helps you work on the whole body at once.

Improves Athletic Performance

When a beginner lifts a barbell for the first time, you will learn how to use your muscles to move an object. As you master the technique, you will improve your neuromuscular connection, which helps with any strength gains in the gym.

They Are For Cardio Too

Barbell exercises aren’t limited to building muscles, they are used for cardio as well. They are ultra-lightweight which can be used to focus more on muscular endurance.

Other Posts By Fitness Enthusiast Vicky Kaushal

This is not the first time the Bhoot actor has shared his fitness workout routine with people and given everyone some serious fitness goals. He has come a long way from his simple boy image in Masaan to a sculpted army officer in Uri: The Surgical Strike. The actor worked a day in and day out to get to a fit body for his role of an army officer. To give you some fitness motivation, here are some of his posts to inspire the fitness freak in you.

Check out the actor boxing, which he learnt for his stint in URI: The Surgical Strike. The actor who is often seen sweating it out in the gym also believes that boxing can help you remain fit and active. He humorously captioned the post that this would be his response when people would come and shake hands with him.

Showing off his ripped body, Vicky Kaushal once shared this picture on Instagram that showcased how perfectly toned his body is.

Seeing doing pull-ups with leg raises in this one, Kaushal is an inspiration for anyone who wants to build some guns.

If you are still not convinced to hit the gym? Check out this candid picture that the actor took between one of his gym sessions and is enough to motivate you to begin now and shed extra kilos.