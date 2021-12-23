Sushmita Sen Shares Photos Of Her Super-Toned Back In Inspiring Instagram Post: 5 Best Back Exercises

What exactly does she do to remain so fit and in shape even at the age of 46? She does exercises. Yes, actress Sushmita Sen is a fitness enthusiast and never misses her workout routine. Check out her new WORKOUT POST.

But what exactly does she do to remain so fit and in shape even at the age of 46? She does exercises. Yes, actress Sushmita Sen is a fitness enthusiast and never misses her workout routine.

The actress believes that a strong back is always the best part to focus on when trying to stay fit and young. However, due to her surgery, she is not able to hit the gym. Taking to her Instagram profile, Sushmita Sen shared photos of her super-toned back. She captioned the photos: I miss her!!! Haven't trained for over 6 months now first wasn't well enough then came the surgery!! Been counting days to hit the 6 weeks mark post surgery to finally return to a discipline I LOVE!!! Come 30th December, I break inertia with day 1 of training!! My true healing begins then!!!

Take a look at some of the other fitness inspiring posts of actress Sushmita Sen.

5 Best Back Exercises

Want to build your back like Sushmita Sen? try these exercises to build a strong and sculpted back.

Deadlift

One of the best exercises for the back is a deadlift. It adds the perfect amount of muscle mass that you need on your back. It activates your back, but also your hamstrings, glutes, and the muscles in your hips. You can choose the best weight your body permits and try this workout. Make sure to take help from your trainer or anyone experienced while performing this exercise.

Pull-Ups

Want those cuts in your back? try Pull-Ups. Pulling your body weight creates a level of instability that recruits your core muscles for stability. You can perform this exercise anywhere you feel comfortable, at home or at the gym. It is extremely effective in sculpting the perfect back.

Bent-Over Rows

This is an excellent back exercise that strengthens your latissimus dorsi muscle (this targets specially the back and the sides of your body, below your arm).

Push-Ups

This back exercise works great for the upper body, including your shoulders muscle, triceps, and chest muscles.