Soha Ali Khan Working On Hamstrings Is All The Midweek Fitness Inspiration We Need

If you're looking for some midweek fitness inspiration to keep it going then scroll down! Take cues from Soha Ali Khan as she aces her fitness routine in the latest video.

When you think fitness and Bollywood, there are a few names that pop into our heads and Soha Ali Khan is one of those names. Ever-so energetic and fit, Soha never disappoints when it comes to giving fitness inspiration to her fans. Always slaying the fitness game like a pro, Soha is known for her high-intensity workouts. From using her staircase as a fitness arena to turning her home into a gym, Soha Ali Khan makes fitness seem like an easy-peasy job that you can do at your home.

She shared another video on her social media of her strengthening her hamstrings. In the video, she can be seen doing repeated squats. That's right! Let's check it out.

SOHA ALI KHAN WORKING ON HER HAMSTRINGS

Soha is seen practising squats while clutching a gym rod in the first few seconds of the video. The star can be seen repeatedly squatting in her homeroom. Later in the video, Soha can be seen performing squats with one leg on the window and balancing on the other. She captioned the video, "The hamstrings of my heart."

Check out the video right here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Targeting the glutes and hamstrings, squats are one of the best exercises to strengthen your lower body. Did you know that squats help burn calories and might even help you lose weight? Not only, but squats also help strengthen your tendons, bones, and ligaments around the leg muscles. Practising squats every day helps boost athletic ability and reduce the risk of injuries.

You may like to read

FITSPIRATION CONTINUES WITH SOHA ALI KHAN

Here are some more posts by the fitness enthusiast Soha Ali Khan that will inspire you to hit the gym right now:

Intense workout sesh

If you follow Soha Ali Khan, then you would know that the actress is all about intense workouts. Check out this video of her acing her workout session like a pro.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Burning the holiday fat!

She captioned this one, "ost a holiday it's tough to get back to your fitness routine but, rather than wait for inspiration that may take it's own sweet time to come, I find it's better to jump back in. I may take a couple of days to find my previous strength and rhythm but I won't get there at all unless I start!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

While you can take inspiration from celebrities all you want but one thing you should keep in mind is that everyone's body is different! So, what works for Soha might not work for you. So, make sure you talk to an expert before trying a new workout regimen, especially if you suffer from any health problems.