As the coronavirus cases spike at alarming rate across India, several state governments have clamped stringent restrictions, including night curfew, to control the situation. While the Delhi government has imposed a week-long lockdown from April 19, Maharashtra has declared a state-wide curfew from April 14 till May 1 to check the spread of Covid-19. Prevention of large gatherings and ensuring that people follow covid protocols strictly are the need of the hour due to bring the situation under control. But movement restrictions can also take a toll on people's health. What can you do to keep your mind and body fit during the lockdown? Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra has toughened up workout routine by choosing to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana. She also encouraged her fans to do the same to ensure that our bodies "don't fall prey to the effects of restricted movements."

"It's important to keep the muscles and joints flexible & agile, while tending to our immunity. So, this morning, I decided to make the routine a little tougher for myself. I chose to do the Gatyatmak Utthita Padahastasana, leading to Naukasana. This flow helps build core strength, stretches the hamstring, tones the abs muscles, and strengthens the muscles of the arms, shoulders, & thighs," Shilpa Shetty wrote on Instagram. Shilpa also shared a video in which she is seen performing the yoga asana in her garden. Watch the video here:

Benefits of Naukasana

Shilpa Shetty completed the tough workout with naukasana or boat pose, which is a great yoga pose for strengthening the abdominal and hip muscles. This pose makes your body take the shape of a boat, and it improves circulation of blood and oxygen around the abdomen and lowers back. If you wish to reduce belly and want to develop abs muscles, Naukasana is the one for you. It also helps improve digestion, and regulate the function of liver, pancreas, lungs, kidney, thyroid and prostate glands. It is a challenging pose though.

How to do Boat pose :-

Start by lying on your back with your feet together and arms beside your body.

Now, take a deep breath in. Exhale and lift your chest and feet off the ground, while stretching your arms towards your feet.

Make sure your eyes, fingers and toes in a line.

As the abdominal muscles contract, you will feel the tension in your navel area.

Breathe deeply and easily while maintaining the pose and hold the position for few seconds.

Exhale and come back to the ground slowly and relax.

Do 3-4 repetitions daily

But only stretch as much as your body permits, and do not force anything, thew actress cautioned while also asking people to maintain social distance, and wear mask when stepping out. “The lockdown and other restrictions due to the rising cases can lead to a lot of stress. But, we have to stand united and do what we need to do,” she said.

Meanwhile, India’s covid tally has climbed to 1.53 crore and the death toll has gone up to 1.80 lakh. The country reported 2.59 lakh new coronavirus cases and 1,761 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the latest data from Union Health Ministry released Tuesday.