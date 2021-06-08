Shilpa Shetty Kundra is celebrating her 46th birthday today, but no one would believe the age of this diva. The actor, who is a mother of two, is an epitome of fitness. With her age defying figure and glowing and flawless skin, it would be difficult to guess her age correctly. Wondering what Shilpa Shetty does to maintain a youthful appearance and keep her skin healthy? Yoga is a very big part of her fitness regimen, and the actress swears by it to stay healthy and age gracefully. Earlier, Shilpa had shared that she started practising yoga nearly two decades back to cure cervical spondylosis. Now, she gives full credit to this ancient practice for helping her lead a healthy and balanced life. Today, Shilpa Shetty has become a proponent of yoga and has been promoting it on social media and her fitness app to help people stay fit. Check out Shilpa Shetty nailing some complex Yoga poses here. Also Read - Parineeti Chopra’s Workout Regime: Heavylifting For Now, Cardio Can Weight

Tolasana

This is a hand-balancing asana, which may look easy, but requires a lot of core strength. It helps strengthen the wrist, arms, shoulders, chest, and core. It also works on toning the abdomen, while improving flexibility in the hip and hamstrings. However, Shilpa Shetty cautioned that this asana should not be practiced with current or recent shoulder or wrist injuries.

Shirshasana

This asana helps increase blood supply to the head, therefore, it is beneficial for the brain’s functioning and for all sensory organs in the head (eyes, ears, etc.) It also improves focus and ability to concentrate, while it regulates the functioning of all the systems of the body. It took Shilpa Shetty a few months to nail this yoga pose.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Eka Padasana

Also, called the one-foot balancing pose, Eka Padasana works on the mind and body rather effectively. “Not only does it improve balance, focus, & posture; but also strengthens the ankles & legs along with the shoulders & muscles of the back, while toning the abdomen,” the actress said.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Vrikshasana

Vrikshasana, or the tree pose, works on enhancing the body’s balancing abilities. It strengthens the thighs, calves, & ankles; and helps improve focus. “The shift of the entire body’s weight to each leg also helps strengthen the ligaments and tendon of the feet. More importantly, it helps build self-confidence and self-esteem because it aligns & calms the body, mind, & spirit,: wrote Shilpa Shetty on her Instagram post.

A post shared by Shilpa Shetty Kundra (@theshilpashetty)

Mayurasana

Shilpa Shetty found this asana most difficult to do in 2019. Mayurasana or the Peacock pose is an advanced Yoga asana that improves digestion and focus. It also enhances wrist flexibility and blood circulation, while strengthening the arms. “When you can start balancing your entire body weight on your palms, it helps build your self-confidence too,” the actress stated.